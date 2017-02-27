Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler earns second Canada call-up

Shrewsbury shot-stopper Jayson Leutwiler has earned more international recognition with a second call-up to Canada.

The Swiss-born keeper, who qualifies for the Canucks through his mother, made his international debut in November, where he came on as a half-time substitute in Canada's 2-0 defeat in South Korea.

He is part of interim coach Michael Findlay's squad for a friendly against Scotland in Edinburgh. With the news likely to come as a relief to Salop boss Paul Hurst and supporters - as Leutwiler won't be absent for any League One football.

The friendly match is on Wednesday, March 22 - between Town's clashes at Port Vale and at home to Bolton.

On the call-up, boss Hurst told Shrewsweb: "I opened the letter today thinking it was from the powers that be at Canada and straight away my heart sunk thinking 'when's this going to be?'

"But it ties in that he can go there and not miss any games. He misses two days' training possibly, I can live with that!

"It's a good honour for Jayson after he went and made his debut - congratulations to Jayson.

"The more internationals we can get is good for us. We need to get the quota so if there is a game we can call it off and not be left short!

"It's good for Jayson. It's come as a time when he might not thought it would ever happen so he's making the most of it now and I'm sure he'll want to be involved as much as he can."