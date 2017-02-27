Paul Hurst emphasises squad game for Shrewsbury Town

Town chief Paul Hurst has played down the importance of Tyler Roberts’ fitness after repeating the emphasis on a squad game.

Roberts has netted twice since joining on-loan from Premier League West Bromwich Albion and has looked like a player with real quality despite having only turned 18 last month.

A hamstring injury saw him sidelined for Saturday’s defeat at MK Dons – where Stefan Payne took his spot in the line-up – and while Hurst hinted Roberts has a chance of returning for the visit of Charlton tomorrow, the boss was keen to study the whole picture.

“Who knows? (if we missed Roberts),” said Hurst. “It’s very easy to look at players when they’re not involved.

“I’ve had many times as a manager when someone who suddenly isn’t in the team becomes a better player.

“Tyler has done well for us, there’s not getting away from that. Maybe he could’ve picked up some different areas, who knows?

“He possibly may be back. He wasn’t that bad on testing but didn’t feel quite right.

“I don’t want to push a player with doubts and we wouldn’t want him to get a longer injury than necessary,” Hurst added.

“It shouldn’t be one that keeps him out for long, whether Tuesday or weekend.”

Hurst emphasised that his squads’ talent goes much deeper than the Premier League prodigy, who was one of eight signings brought in by Shrewsbury in January.

Roberts, who has previously trained with Wales’ first-team international set-up, barely featured in League One for previous loan club Oxford United before Christmas but has shone in his six outings in blue and amber.

Hurst added: “We’re not just a Tyler Roberts team. We had the thing with Freddie (Ladapo), now he hasn’t scored and we’re onto a different player. It’s about the squad and the team, not individuals.”