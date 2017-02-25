Paul Hurst will continue non-league hunt for new Shrewsbury Town purchases

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst insists he will continue to scour non-league clubs in the hunt for bargain buys.

The Town boss recruited several players during the January transfer window who have all played below the Football League.

Freddie Ladapo, Toto Nsiala, Stefan Payne and Alex Rodman have all had spells in non-league and Hurst himself led Grimsby to promotion from the Conference while Blundell Park boss.

“I won’t just watch League One or under-23 games,” he said. “I have to try and cover all bases. We are a club that will look below to try and see if we can get a hidden gem.

“There are a lot of them. We have brought a couple in that have had that route. Other players have gone on to do very well, Jamie Vardy is the biggest example of that.

“It’s tough to find them because there are that many scouts, particularly on the back of Jamie Vardy.

“There are that many clubs at games at all different levels. It’s difficult to get one when everyone else is watching.

“But there is certainly some talent there. Whether it’s a player who has had a knock-back from a club, a lad who has lost their way or someone who just needed a bit more time to develop. Sometimes physically it can take longer to get up to speed.

“But as manager you are always scouting. At Grimsby I signed Omar Bogle from Solihull. It was only one league below but he has got a move to a Championship club now in Wigan.

“I know what is out there. Do I know every player? No, it’s almost impossible. But I will scout players and I will take games in.”