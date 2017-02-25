MK Dons 2 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Report and pictures

Shrewsbury Town failed to recover from two early goals as a poor performance yielded no points at MK Dons, writes Lewis Cox at Stadium MK.

Analysis

The hosts struck twice inside 11 minutes through Kieran Agard and Paul Downing and Paul Hurst’s below-par Salop struggled to recover and grasp any foothold.

Stephen Humphrys’ second Shrews goal bang on 90 minutes came too late for Shrewsbury who never really looked like getting on terms.

Despite a second consecutive away defeat, no damage was dealt to Town’s drop zone cushion, which remained at four points ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Charlton.

And Hurst will be keen for a Greenhous Meadow response to his side’s below-par performance in Buckinghamshire.

Town’s side saw two changes including a start for the returning Stefan Payne, who made a swift recovery from a metatarsal problem to partner Freddie Lapado in attack - with Tyler Roberts’ hamstring niggle keeping the youngster out.

There was also a first start and appearance since December 30 at Rochdale for Jack Grimmer, who filled in for the injured Joe Riley.

Ironically, despite the hosts’ early flurry, Salop could’ve led inside 45 seconds as Shaun Whalley went just wide with a well-struck cross-shot.

If you thought it was a sign of how the opening stages would play out - you’d be mistaken.

Four minutes was all it took for the Dons, who hadn’t scored in three prior to kick-off, to take the lead.

A delightful dinked ball from skipper Darren Potter released right-back George Baldock, who beat Junior Brown down the flank. Baldock then had the composure to knock a low first-time cross across the six-yard line for Agard to bury his 12th goal of the campaign. Toto Nsiala was stretching to intercept, but was a few yards off.

And Town were slacking by a few margins over the park.

As Hurst’s side struggled to regain their footing, the side sitting just one point above them in League One were celebrating a second.

Just 11 minutes in Jayson Leutwiler had kept the scoreline down, tipping Agard’s low finish miraculously onto the post, but Town never really recovered from the following corner.

Half-cleared, Barnes then raced beyond Brown on the right side of the box and found the opposite corner. Mat Sadler and Nsiala led the inquisitions on the visitors’ defending.

Pot shots from distance from Barnes and Ben Reeves were fairly comfortable as Shrewsbury looked to find some composure.

Ladapo and Payne were on the periphery and struggling to get involved, despite a couple of searching crosses as Whalley and Alex Rodman attempted to break forward.

Gary Deegan and Yates were looking composed in the middle but struggled to really launch attacks as Town seemed half a pace beyond their hosts.

Just five minutes remained in the first period by the time Town looked like finding the net.

Grimmer’s burst down the right allowed space to cross, Payne did well to control the centre and hold of his defender, ignoring Yates but selecting Rodman - lurking in the corner of the box - before slotting a fierce low effort just the wrong side of the far post.

That first opening offered confidence and Payne perhaps could’ve done better as he turned on Brown’s front post cross before lashing well over.

Just before the whistle Payne was released by Deegan but, at an acute angle, could only send a low finish into the gloves of David Martin.

As Town were trying to knit moves together, Dons had already threatened Leutwiler twice - through Aneke - in the early moments of the second-half.

Much of the second period passed just how MK Dons would’ve hoped, without any real incident.

It was after Hurst made his two final changes Louis Dodds and AJ Leitch-Smith for Ladapo and Payne, that the visitors burst into life.

Whalley powered through challenges before appearing to lose control of the ball, which span to the unmarked Stephen Humphrys - Town’s first change - who stared down the whites of Martin’s eyes in goal.

Deciding to take an extra touch to turn the hapless defender, Humphrys showed little composure and lashed wide free inside the box. That looked like the chance with just 15 minutes remaining.

Grimmer’s powerful strike from 30 yards was well parried away by Martin before Humphrys chased the rebound and went down under the presence of Robbie Muirhead, but nothing doing. Shrews had a case.

There was an irony about Humphrys goal, which came just as the tannoy announced four minutes of stoppage time, the on-loan Fulham man lashed home from the penalty spot - a tougher chance the one he sent wide.

It provided brief hope but Town never truly looked likely to muster a leveller.

Key moments

1 - Shaun Whalley was unlucky, bursts forward after Stefan Payne’s pass but sends a powerful cross-shot just wide of the top angle.

4 - Goal MK Dons. Darren Potter released George Baldock on right, low cross across box for Kieran Agard who can barely miss from six yards.

10 - What a save Leutwiler. Gets down to tip a low finish from Agard superbly onto post, it then trickles over goal line and goes behind for corner.

11 - Goal MK Dons. Relentless. An unorthodox deep corner picks out Harvey Barnes on right side of box, he beats Brown and sends in ball that finds far corner - possibly via a Paul Downing deflection.

30 - Ben Reeves sends a free-kick straight down Leutwiler’s throat.

40 - Chance Alex Rodman. Jack Grimmer’s cross picks out Stefan Payne, who holds up before teeing up Rodman, good strike inches wide of corner.

43 - Brown’s low centre from left finds Payne at front post and he spins well but lashes well over from a few yards out.

45+2 - Gary Deegan this time releases Payne who finds himself on goal, from a right angle, but can only find the gloves of keeper David Martin.

75 - Whalley lost control and it fell to sub Stephen Humphrys clear inside the box, he took a touch to jink the defender before firing wastefully wide.

78 - Martin does well to get across and palm away Grimmer’s strike from 30 yards. Humphrys goes down under pressure from re-bound and Town want a penalty - no decision is forthcoming.

84 - Barnes should seal it for Dons but is halted by Mat Sadler and then fires well over.

90 - SALOP GOAL. Humphrys lashes home with a fine finish from penalty spot but it’s too little too late.

Teams

MK Dons (4-4-2):

Martin; Baldock, Downing, Walsh, Williams; Reeves (Muirhead, 65), O’Keefe, Potter ©, Barnes; Agard (Maynard, 65), Aneke (Ngombo, 65)

Subs not used; Nicholls (gk), Lewington, Bowditch,

Shrewsbury (4-4-2):

Leutwiler; Grimmer, Nsiala, Sadler ©, Brown; Whalley, Deegan, Yates, Rodman (Leitch-Smith, 75); Payne (Humphrys, 63), Ladapo (Leitch-Smith, 75)

Subs not used; Halstead (gk), Smith, El-Abd, Morris

Attendance: 8,322

Referee: Mark Brown