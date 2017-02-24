Paul Hurst: 'Togetherness' has driven Shrewsbury Town on

Boss Paul Hurst believes there is a ‘togetherness’ about his new-look Shrewsbury side.

Salop travel to take on MK Dons tomorrow as they look to extend a run that has seen them lose just once in their last eight matches.

Key to that form has been Hurst’s new signings with the manager snapping up eight players in the January transfer window – the majority of which didn’t have experience playing in the division.

And the boss believes it’s the character of the new recruits that has enabled them to gel so quickly.

“Togetherness is what got us the win against AFC Wimbledon,” Hurst said.

“You have to credit the players. You have to give credit to the players that were here before I arrived.

“They lost some of their team-mates. But things weren’t going well so I felt there were reasons to make changes.

“I was after certain types of players which we got. The lads that have come in are good people.

“You want people that you trust, people that are willing to work and will seize the opportunity and are hungry.

“A few eyebrows were raised when I got players that haven’t played before at this level. People wondered are they going to be good enough. Some people thought they were cheap options, but that wasn’t the case.

“I think it is character that has allowed them to click. That and creating an environment which allows them to flourish.”

Despite being amongst the pre-season favourites for promotion, Town face a Dons side who are just one point and one place better off than them in League One.

And Hurst admits he has been surprised by the club’s struggles this season.

“Having come down from the Championship, you know they have got some really good players there,” he added.

“For whatever reason, things haven’t quite worked for them. But still on the day they can be a very dangerous team.

“They have had a lot of changes. Karl Robinson was manager there for a long time. Now they have got a new manager in Robbie Nielson who is looking to put his stamp on it.

“I am a little surprised looking at them that they are not higher up.

“I’m treating it as if they are. We have to go there and play well.”