Shaun Whalley: Confidence sky-high at Shrewsbury Town under Paul Hurst

Winger Shaun Whalley believes something special is brewing at Shrewsbury.

Salop have enjoyed a dramatic upturn in fortunes since Paul Hurst stepped in to replace Micky Mellon as boss back in October.

Sitting bottom of League One at the time, a run of just one defeat in their last nine games has seen Hurst’s men rise to 16th in the table.

But while Whalley admits confidence in the camp is now sky-high, he says there is no danger of any complacency setting in.

“I feel like we are part of something special here but I don’t want to get carried away,” the 29-year-old said.

“We are still in the bottom half of the table but when he (Hurst) came in we were rock bottom.

“Now we are going into every game believing we can win it. It’s really exciting and a great place to be.

“But the manager makes sure we work hard every day. He is always on at us about the next game.

“He makes sure we don’t get complacent because he keeps us on it all the time.

“Every day is a hard test, it’s a day to learn but that is a great environment to be a part of.”

Having played a bit-part role under Mellon, Whalley has thrived in Hurst’s favoured 4-4-2 formation.

And the former Luton man admits he is enjoying his football now more than ever.

“It’s the most enjoyable part of the my career because it’s the highest I have ever played and I feel like I am comfortable in this league now,” he continued.

“I’m enjoying the other side of the game – getting stuck in and winning headers and winning tackles and helping the team.

“Every game I am feeling more confident and I just want to keep doing well for Shrewsbury.”

Whalley is also full of praise for fellow wideman Alex Rodman who has made a big impression at Greenhous Meadow since joining from Notts County during the January transfer window.

“He has been fantastic – absolutely brilliant.” he added.

“He works so hard for the team. But he has got that directness about him and good quality when going forward.

“He has done really well for us.”