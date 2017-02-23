Bernard McNally: Shrewsbury Town winning ugly is the sign of a good side

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst praised his side for winning ugly after the 2-1 victory against AFC Wimbledon at the weekend – and that is a sign of a good side.

There were one or two around me saying ‘that was scrappy, but we got the three points’, writes Bernard McNally.

Previously, the home record was very poor but Paul Hurst has changed that since coming in. To not play well and get three points, right in the last minute – it shows how Town are moving forward. It is all about picking up points at the end of the day, especially when you are looking to move away from danger in League One.

Paul has done remarkably well with the team and the players are giving it their all. They kept going right until the end against Wimbledon and got the reward.

The side look threatening when they go up for corners and free-kicks. Toto Nsiala got the last-minute goal – and he is a real presence.

He has come out this week and said there is a lot more to come from himself, and it is good to see that.

Obviously Paul knows him from their time together at Grimsby and Toto seems like he has his feet on the ground, as do all of the players.

That physical presence he offers has been a big, big help – the balls he can go and win. Having Mat Sadler by him at the back has been a big help as well. You look around and there is Adam El-Abd – who was captain earlier in the season – on the bench, and there are good players not even getting on the bench.

Paul is extremely positive about the people he has brought in – and the side should be going into their games thinking ‘we can win this’.

You saw it the other week, the win at Scunthorpe. Now sides are not playing Shrewsbury and rubbing their hands, they are thinking ‘we have a big battle on our hands.’ The mentality has really changed and it’s great to see. The shape of the team is good – they are a unit.

Hopefully they can get a few more points and Paul will be aiming for 50 by the end of the season.

You would not have expected that a few months ago but now it is realistic, even though the squad are not getting carried away.

There is potential – Shrewsbury is a great club. When the fans turn out in their numbers, the Greenhous Meadow looks tremendous.

Yes, they are only four points above the relegation places but it is looking good.

There is optimism around the place.

Once you get it right on the field, everything else starts to click into place – more fans come along, merchandise sales go up.

Now those behind-the-scenes are thinking they have the right pairing in Paul and his assistant, Chris Doig.

They may be thinking that, next year, getting in the top 10 is a possibility.

Next up is a trip to MK Dons – a side that likes to play football, just like Shrewsbury.

Paul and Chris clearly want the side to be playing attractive football – but they can mix it up when needed as well.

It will be a good test and should be an interesting game.