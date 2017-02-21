Toto Nsiala says his best is yet to come for Shrewsbury Town

Match-winner Toto Nsiala has told Shrewsbury fans his best form is yet to come.

Nsiala netted a last-gasp goal to earn Paul Hurst’s side a vital 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. It was his first goal for the club since his January arrival from Hartlepool.

But, despite some impressive displays, the Town defender insists he can get even better. “I had an OK time at Hartlepool and learned a lot there,” said the 24-year-old.

“It’s been a different challenge and step up playing in this league with the gaffer and Doigy. But I’m learning a lot and I’m feeling good about myself.

“It’s been OK (performance level) but I’m still not up there, there’s more to come.

“I need to get fit. I keep saying it, but I really do. Then I can get to my best again, hopefully soon. I scored one this season in League Two – so I’m looking forward to getting a few more – the target is always five for me.”

Nsiala has become a firm favourite with Town supporters since joining last month.

But he insists he is unaware of the adulation.

“I’ll be honest I haven’t really seen any (of fans’ reaction),” he added. “I tend not to get involved with reading too much into it so I haven’t seen it.

“But if they do then I’m really thankful to get the support from them. I’ve had support from a lot of fans, Grimsby and Hartlepool, and it’s nice to hear someone saying good things about you.

“I’m enjoying every clapping, name shouting or singing from our fans – I’m really grateful.”

Meanwhile, young defender Callum Roberts has extended his loan at Hednesford for another month.