Brian Caldwell: Paul Hurst is with Shrewsbury Town for the long haul

Brian Caldwell is confident boss Paul Hurst is at Shrewsbury for the long term after the manager’s miraculous start to life in Shropshire.

Hurst, appointed from Grimsby in October, has eased Town’s League One relegation fears and transformed Greenhous Meadow into a fortress.

Upon his appointment, Hurst’s contract length was kept under wraps, leading to fears that the boss’s good work being noticed further up the pyramid.

But Caldwell, who last week celebrated one year as chief executive with Shrewsbury, insists that Hurst – who spent five years with his former side Grimsby – also has an eye on the long term.

“Paul talks very much about long term and everything we discuss, whether it’s the training ground or young players, the likes of Ryan Barnett signing, it’s important for us that we always think long term,” admitted Caldwell in an interview with the Shropshire Star.

“I wouldn’t be concerned about Paul moving on.

“I think Paul, if you look at his track record, and obviously knowing him as well as I do and speaking to him, he’s like me in that way – he’s been at clubs for lengths of time.

“Again that was a tickbox for us, too. We wanted someone committed to the club, not coming here for a short period of time.”

Caldwell has previously stated that Hurst and assistant Chris Doig are destined for great things in management, but believes there is plenty of work to be completed at Greenhous Meadow beforehand.

“I think if Paul continues to do well then yes, he’ll attract interest from other people. We get that, that’s football,” added the chief executive.

“You also don’t want a reputation as a manager (to be) moving around clubs every six months.

“I think we all want people to come in and move on to better things. If he does do that then that’s good because he’s done a good job with us, we’re all hopeful that there’ll come a time when a Premier League or big Championship club come in for Paul because we wish him well.

“That’s in time, if he’s doing well for us. But that’ll be a long-term thing rather than a short term.

“Hopefully Paul sees that we’re trying to look after him, trying to support him as best we possibly can and that he feels settled here. It would take something special to move him on.”