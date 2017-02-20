Paul Hurst: It’s pretty good for Shrewsbury to win ugly

Paul Hurst was pleased to see his battle-hardened Shrewsbury Town players scrap for crucial points against AFC Wimbledon.

Town took another step towards League One safety with their fourth Greenhous Meadow success in a row, as Toto Nsiala scored with just a minute remaining in a 2-1 victory.

Shrewsbury have been easy on the eye under Hurst, but the victory over a physical Dons outfit was more about winning the battle than out-playing their visitors – who are now just one point clear of 17th-placed Town.

Hurst said: “It’s a good sign that they’re willing to role their sleeves up and fight for each other, the fans and hopefully the staff to get an important result.

“I said to the players if it’d gone on ‘Match of the Day’ – it would’ve been on last, wouldn’t it?

“I think winning ugly is a sign of a good team. I don’t think we’d have got that result when I first came in or prior.

“We’d spoke a lot about the willingness to compete and take part in that sort of game.

“Instead of going ‘oh, this is rubbish’ in the back of their minds and perhaps not being willing to tackle, chase, put the foot in and clear the ball at times, which we’ve had to do.

“If we’d have been talking about a loss I couldn’t have faulted the commitment.”

The Dons pegged Town back after Tyler Roberts’ deflected free-kick opened the scoring in the second period, but Nsiala’s header at the death meant Shrews immediately returned to winning ways after their six-game unbeaten run ended at Peterborough last Tuesday.

Posh’s two goals at London Road came from set-plays and a strong Wimbledon outfit enjoyed aerial success of their own.

“Naturally you are going to concede over the course of the season,” added Hurst. “Since we’ve come in it has improved.

“We had a look at it and either you don’t give a load of free-kicks away or get a group of players, which we haven’t got, that are all six foot six and head everything thrown in there.

“You’re going to have problems. In general I was happy enough.”