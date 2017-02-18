Shrewsbury Town 2 AFC Wimbledon 1 - Report and pictures

Toto Nsiala’s powerful 89th minute header handed Shrewsbury Town three crucial points against AFC Wimbledon, writes Lewis Cox at Greenhous Meadow.

Analysis

The defender, who is rapidly growing his status as a new cult hero, smashed home a header in front of the away fans to take Salop up to 17th - remaining four points from safety.

A game lacking in real quality lit up midway through the second period, as Tyler Roberts’ deflected free-kick put Shrewsbury ahead.

Three minutes later the powerful visitors had drawn level, as Andy Barcham trickled effort crept into the corner beyond Jayson Leutwiler, who won’t want to watch the replays.

It was the visitors' first away goal in 12 hours and 57 minutes of football, but with both sides looked like taking a point, Town extended their Meadow home record to four wins in a row as Nsiala powered in his first goal for the club from Shaun Whalley’s cross.

Town’s popular strike duo Freddie Ladapo and Roberts were both handed recalls after missing out from the start at Peterborough.

There was a first ever Football League start and full Salop debut for 19-year-old Ryan Yates, who signed on-loan from Nottingham Forest last month.

Yates started instead of fellow newcomer Bryn Morris - both youngsters are set to enjoy a spell in the first-team with the news that stand-in skipper has been ruled out for 10-12 weeks with a knee injury.

Wimbledon, known for their physical presence and dominating with balls into the box, matched their stereotype early on. Town conceded a few free-kicks in their half and the Dons began bombarding high balls into Shrews’ 18 yard box.

Centre-half Darius Charles, one of their imposing figures, sent a couple of headers off-target before Hurst’s men got fully to grips.

But the hosts’ first venture forward had the whole of Greenhous Meadow on its feet - for a split second.

Alex Rodman, who enjoyed a fine first-half with his deft touch and shimmies inside, jinked inside George Francomb and his effort was deflected, falling for Yates.

The youngster nipped in and slotted the ball beyond James Shea, wheeling away in delight. His joy was short-lived, as was the supporters’, as it was rightly ruled out for offside.

Salop grew into the encounter but were unable to profit on some sloppy Dons defending, as Ladapo’s shot from Roberts’ pull-back was well smothered.

Joe Riley, who has been in good form since returning from knee surgery at the turn of 2017, trudged off after half four after seemingly pulling up in an attempt to overlap winger Shaun Whalley. Dom Smith was sent on in his place.

Referee Kevin Johnson soon took centre-stage. First Toto Nsiala was screaming for a spot-kick after having his shirt pulled from a free-kick, before Roberts seemed to be leaned off the ball near the byline before half-time.

Town were probably grateful to go in level at the break. Despite not threatening for a while as the hosts improved, recent Wimbledon acquisition Tom Soares thrashed a fine 30 yard strike onto the angle of corner and post.

The away end was then celebrating as Tom Elliott, the visitors’ giant No.9, nodded a firm header beyond Jayson Leutwiler - but the whistle had long gone.

They found the woodwork shortly before the break and had it creaking again after half-time. Shrews were looking shaky from set-pieces and Wimbledon almost profited.

Defender Charles again found space at the far post and headed it across goal to find Elliott - who nodded it onto the bar from a tight angle.

The rebound had Salop scrambling and it dropped just wide with blue and amber hearts in mouths.

Gary Deegan, who did well alongside Yates in the first period, gave some respite as his rasping left-footed drive had Shea scrambling. The effort dropped inches wide.

Things were very scrappy and ponderous. The official was not having his best game and seemed intent on dragging out every decision.

Ladapo was hacked down 25 yards from goal and, after the referee took his time for the kick to be taken, Roberts stepped up to the plate with 25 minutes to play..

He hadn’t had the most lively afternoon, but the West Brom loanee’s free-kick - via the help of a deflection - flew beyond Shea in front of the away fans and sent the Meadow delirious.

Moments after the goal it was Yates who was on-hand to clear another Charles header from the line as Town’s weakness from set-pieces reared its head again.

Three minutes after the hosts edged ahead on a nervy afternoon, Wimbledon were back in it.

Leutwiler, solid in recent months, will not want to see a replay of the equaliser. Barcham cut inside 20 yards out and trickled an effort towards the corner. Leutwiler seemed right behind it but the strike crept beyond his fingertips into the corner.

The keeper did better five minutes later to parry away a fierce Sean Kelly effort.

Stefan Payne had been sent on by Hurst, but despite an encouraging sight on his early return from a foot injury, struggled to impact the scrappy proceedings.

But he played a part in winning the corner near the death, which was drilled in from Whalley onto the powerful head of Nsiala - who earned the win.

Key moments

5 - Darius Charles nods a corner wide at the back post.

11 - Ryan Yates’ debut strike is ruled out! Prodded home deflected Rodman strike but correctly called offside.

29 - Town unable to profit from poor visiting defensive work. Paul Robinson’s header was short and Tyler Roberts took advantage, squaring to partner Freddie Ladapo, whose shot was smothered.

32 - Yates’ well-hit strike well over.

33 - Dom Smith is on at right-back for the injured Joe Riley, who pulled-up while sprinting.

43 - Nice flick from Roberts releases Ladapo, former wants a return but Ladapo takes a left-footed strike that is kept out down low by James Shea.

45 - As the clock ticks 45, Tom Soares smashes an effort onto the angle of post and bar for Dons. Very unlucky.

45+2 - Dons have it in the net but Tom Elliott’s header is ruled out for a push.

55 - Charles heads a corner across goal and Elliott puts his header onto the bar. Rebound drops just wide.

58 - Good strike Gary Deegan. Fierce left-footed effort from outside the box flew narrowly wide.

65 - TOWN GOAL! Roberts 25 yard free-kick is well struck and a slight nick takes it beyond Shea in goal. His second for the club.

68 - Wimbledon goal. Visitors level instantly. Andy Barcham works some space on the edge of the box, his shot lacks any power but beats Leutwiler at the near post. Keeper will be disappointed.

89 - TOWN GOAL. Toto Nsiala has surely won it! Firm header from Whalley’s cross earns the spoils. Crucial winner.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (4-4-2):

Leutwiler; Riley (Smith, 33), Nsiala, Sadler ©, Brown; Whalley, Deegan, Yates, Rodman; Roberts (El-Abd, 90), Ladapo (Payne, 74)

Subs not used: Halstead (gk), Dodds, Morris, Leitch-Smith

AFC Wimbledon (4-4-2):

Shea; Francomb, Robinson ©, Charles, Kelly; Reeves, Barcham, Fitzpatrick, Soares; Elliott, Taylor (Barnett, 80)

Subs not used: McDonnell (gk), Bulman, Nightingale, Poleon, Kaja, Owens

Goals: Roberts, 65, Barcham 68, Nsiala 89.

Attendance: 5,751 (318 away fans)

Referee: Kevin Johnson

Position in the table

17th (38 points from 33 games)