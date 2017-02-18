Gary Deegan looking to pass on experience to Shrewsbury pups

Gary Deegan hopes to pass on his experience to Town’s young midfielders as they bed into Paul Hurst’s team.

With Shrewsbury stand-in skipper Abu Ogogo facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury, young midfielders Bryn Morris and Ryan Yates are set to feature heavily.

Morris, 20, arrived after leaving Middlesbrough in January while 19-year-old Yates is on-loan from Nottingham Forest.

“I think it’ll be a lot easier for them to play alongside someone like me that’s played so many games in the division,” said Deegan.

“They can relax and yes I will talk to them but they’re well able to handle themselves.

“The gaffer’s not going to bring people in here that ain’t ready to play.

“I have to say that since they’ve come in their attitude has been spot on.

“They’re really honest young boys that want to do well in the game. It’s a good platform to come here and get experience and some games.”

Morris started for the first time in Tuesday’s defeat at Peterborough, where Yates also made his debut from the bench.