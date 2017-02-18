Abu Ogogo likely to miss rest of the season for Shrewsbury Town through injury

Shrewsbury Town have confirmed that the injury sustained by Abu Ogogo is likely to rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Ogogo had a scan on the knee injury he picked up during the game against Scunthorpe, revealing medial knee ligament damage which will see him sit out for 10-12 weeks.

The midfielder has been one of Salop's strongest performers over recent seasons, winning player of the year honours last season but is now set for a lengthy spell on sidelines.

Salop boss Paul Hurst was disappointed to hear the news regarding 27-year-old.

"It’s a big blow for us because he’s been a big player since I came in and he’s had the captain’s armband in recent weeks, so it is a blow for us." Hurst said, speaking to Shrewsburytown.com.

“It’s good news one sense that it’s nothing more serious that is going to impact on next season, but at the same time everyone would rather he was available for us now.

“We knew it was something bad. When the incident happened he stayed down for a little while and since I’ve been here I’ve not seen him do that."