Gary Deegan is thriving on added Shrewsbury responsibility

Take a look during tomorrow’s match against AFC Wimbledon at Greenhous Meadow – you’ll see Gary Deegan leading by example.

The midfielder has been one of last summer’s success stories. An ever-present under Micky Mellon and Paul Hurst, he is joint-second with the most appearances this term (35), writes Lewis Cox.

A statistic to be admired even more so when considered Mellon packed his squad with a host of central midfield players. Deegan has had to battle through to the first team.

The Dubliner, 29, is a perfectionist on the football pitch and by no means merely satisfied to rest on his performances. Though he does admit featuring consistently is a refreshing boost.

Town, who have lost just once on home soil under Hurst, can bring Wimbledon within a point of them with another Greenhous Meadow success tomorrow.

“To be fair it’s been a while since I’ve played decent football,” said said. “I’ve benefited from it. It’s nice to be in the team and know you’re a big part of what’s happening here.

“You can put in good performances by playing week in, week out so I’m quite happy with what I’m doing.

“The gaffer seems to have put his faith in me and hopefully I am doing a good enough job to stay in there.”

The former Coventry, Northampton and Southend man, who is enjoying life with his partner in the county, is an elder statesman of this youthful-looking side Hurst has assembled.

And Deegan is well aware that, with the squad’s average age lowered, extra responsibility has landed on his shoulders. He played alongside both Bryn Morris, from the start, and sub Ryan Yates against Peterborough.

The duo are likely to feature prominently moving forward – with scan results this morning set to show the extent of Abu Ogogo’s knee injury.

The young pretenders are both full of promise and Deegan is happy to help guide them through.

“I think there is more responsibility,” he added. “There’s a lot of young people in the team. I’m one of the experience guys now and there’s more responsibility to keep it all together.

“We’d gone a man down at Peterborough. You’ve got to be mentally strong to dig in. Unfortunately we didn’t do that but we’ll go again this weekend.

“You’ve got to keep striving for the best as a player. You want to play as highly and as far as you want in the game. I’m an ambitious guy.”

On Ogogo, he said: “It’s disappointing. He’s been fantastic for us, a real rock in there and I really enjoy playing with him.

“We’re both not afraid to do the dirty side of the game and give the platform for the more creative players to do their business.

“Let’s hope it’s not too much damage for Abs.”

Town faced AFC Wimbledon in September, one of just a few omissions for Deegan this term, Ian Black netted in a 1-1 draw.

The squad has taken a new form as Hurst went about his January business. With eight additions and eight departures, Deegan pointed to a change in spirit.

“I just think there seems to be a closer group, more together,” he said. “It’s only us that can change things and we seem to be doing that.”