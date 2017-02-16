Paul Hurst hoping to raise expectations at Shrewsbury Town

Paul Hurst wants to push the boundaries with Shrewsbury Town – should they achieve their target of League One survival.

Salop’s dramatic turnaround under the boss – from rock bottom and six points adrift of safety to four clear of the drop – has Town on target to achieve Hurst’s immediate aim. It was an aim that the former Grimsby manager admitted, looking back, seemed unlikely. But should he steer Shrews to safety, he wants to raise expectations.

“If we could achieve our objective of staying up then I want try and push boundaries and try and raise expectations to a degree,” said the Town chief.

“But I do feel from what I’ve been told that everyone’s happy to a certain point.

“The first job is to maintain the status, then we can think about trying to change the thought process a little and then test ourselves – see how far we can go.”

The boss, whose side saw their six-game unbeaten run ended by Peterborough and who welcome Wimbledon on Saturday, added: “There has to be an element of realism within all of this – not banging the drum saying we’re going to win the league and things like that.

“If I was here next season and we’ve stayed up then I don’t want it to be a case of ‘we’re just happy to stay up again’. I want a little more of a focus and goal than that.”