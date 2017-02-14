Peterborough 2 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Report and pictures

Ten-man Shrewsbury Town’s six-game unbeaten run came to an end as Peterborough mounted a second-half comeback in a 2-1 win, writes Lewis Cox at ABAX Stadium.

Full debutant Stephen Humphrys’ penalty had Salop ahead at the break, but the goalscorer was dismissed early into the second period, before both Posh’s centre-halves converted headers.

Paul Hurst’s side’s run has been miraculous, but ultimately another costly dismissal proved the difference in what looked like a promising evening at London Road.

In a first XI that included three changes, big nights were in store for Stephen Humphrys and Bryn Morris, who started for the first time since their January moves.

Abu Ogogo (knee) missed out with the knee injury sustained at Scunthorpe, while four-goal hero Freddie Ladapo’s slight hamstring problem saw him sidelined.

West Brom loanee Tyler Roberts dropped to the bench, after starting every game since joining last month, despite not featuring heavily for Oxford United pre-Christmas. Louis Dodds took Roberts’ place for his first start in exactly a month.

The hosts, despite yet to score at London Road in 2017, settled much the better and Grant McCann will be disappointed his side couldn’t take advantage of their bright first 15 minutes.

Junior Morais, a January capture from non-league, tested Jayson Leutwiler with a fizzing 25-yard drive, while defender Ryan Tafazolli really should’ve put the Posh ahead, but the defender was unable to convert Marcus Maddison’s fine set-piece delivery, despite finding himself unmarked six yards out.

Maddison is League One’s joint-highest assist maker this season and his deliveries were troubling Town. A corner led to a near-post scramble which Leutwiler had to be alive to.

Down the other end Town created their first impression going forward, Shaun Whalley released Alex Rodman, and the winger put in an appetising low delivery just inches ahead of Humphrys.

Rodman looked to have passed up an inviting opening for the visitors as he mis-timed Whalley’s delightful cross but Hurst’s side were enjoying themselves down their right flank.

Another peach of a cross from Whalley led to the opener on half hour. With the rangy Rodman ready to pounce, midfielder Gwion Edwards clearly stuck up an arm and diverted the ball away. Rodman was incensed and referee Carl Boyeson instantly pointed to the spot.

Humphrys immediately grabbed for the ball and sent his spot-kick beyond Luke McGee, despite the Posh custodian getting a strong arm in it - Humphrys celebrated with a relieved fist-pump.

Town, buoyed by their vocal away following, had their tails up and Humphrys and Dodds had strikes over and deflected in search of a second.

With their concerned crowd mumbling at every backwards pass, the hosts were still fashioning chances and should’ve drawn level before the break. Maddison was found with a cute through ball but was unable to finish beyond Leutwiler - who held onto his powerful finish.

The unlikely source of left-back Jerome Binnom-Williams then spurned a good opening, slicing a volley haplessly wide after a tidy header across the box fell his way.

Some excellent defender from stand-in skipper Mat Sadler - taking the armband in Ogogo’s absence - kept Posh out early in the second period.

Sub Paul Taylor fired a low cross across goal and, with Morais ready to pounce, Sadler cleared it from under his own crossbar.

Salop’s Cambridgeshire mission was made much tougher 10 minutes after the break as goalscorer Humphrys’ full debut ended early with a second booking.

The on-loan Fulham man was in close quarters as Tafazolli looked to take a quick free-kick and was shown his marching orders for not giving suitable yards.

McCann and the ABAX crowd were buoyed on by their extra man and Taylor went within inches of tucking an effort in at the far post.

Proceedings edged into the final 20 minutes as Peterborough’s extra-man advantage struck back. Taylor’s deep corner was met by the towering Tafazolli, who sent a header beyond Leutwiler and into the top corner.

As Town looked to regroup, Posh looked for a winner. Anthony Grant climbed above Gary Deegan and went within inches of netting an identical header.

As the clock ticked to 78 minutes, another Posh defender meeting another cross looked to have settled it. Taylor’s cross found Dom Ball in the area and the centre-half was free to send a low header into the corner.

Town hadn’t looked likely to muster an opening since going down to 10 men and their brave unbeaten run petered to an end.

As it stands, Salop are 18th in League One, four points clear of the relegation zone

Teams

Peterborough (4-4-2 diamond):

McGee, Smith, Tafazolli, Ball, Binnom-Williams (Mackail-Smith, 62); Grant, Edwards (Da Silva Lopes, 82), Maddison (Taylor, 45), Forrester ©; Angol, Morais

Subs not used: Tyler (gk), Baldwin, Nichols, Samuelsen

Shrewsbury (4-4-2):

Leutwiler; Riley, Nsiala, Sadler ©, Brown; Whalley (Yates, 63), Deegan, Morris (McGivern, 84), Rodman; Dodds (Dodds, 79), Humphrys

Subs not used: Halstead (gk), Grimmer, Leitch-Smith, El-Abd

Attendance: 4,116 (161 Shrewsbury fans)

Referee: Carl Boyeson