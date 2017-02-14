Paul Hurst left hurting by impact of officials in Shrewsbury Town's loss to Peterborough

Paul Hurst was left disappointed by the impact of officials as 10-men Shrewsbury Town saw their six-game unbeaten run end at Peterborough.

With the gap to safety dented to just four points in League One, Salop are left worrying at the more pressing matter of being without stand-in skipper Abu Ogogo for the run-in, who is due a scan on his knee injury.

Hurst fears Town's in-form central midfielder could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Town chief insisted conversations with the fourth official were 'pointless', as full debutant and goalscorer Stephen Humphrys was shown a second yellow card by referee Carl Boyeson for blocking a quick free-kick.

The decision occurred just in front of the dugout, leaving Hurst and Chris Doig incensed about the location of the free-kick, and the boss questioning guidance given out by officials.

Hurst said: "I know what a lot of the questions will be about and for me it was a performance that was totally inconsistent and certainly had an impact on the game.

"It wasn't where the free-kick should've been and what annoys me is we have a fourth official that wants us to 'speak to me' and you ask him a question and he knows what the answer is - but all of a sudden they lose their memory and don't want a conversation.

"It's pointless. It ends up being pointless having any conversation. Did Stephen put himself in a position? Yes - I won't deny that.

He wasn't trying to pass it to a player, let's be honest. He was trying to get the lad sent off and he succeeded."

It was the latest in a series of games under Hurst to have been impacted by decisions. Humprhys' first-half penalty had Town ahead but goals from Ryan Tafazolli and Dom Ball earned the hosts the win.

"Abs isn't looking good. He'll go for a scan on Thursday but it's looking like it could be a very lengthy one," the boss added. "We'll have to get on with that, it'll be a big loss to us.

"You look tonight, especially with 10 men, he's exactly what you want out there. That's not taking anything away from Bryn (Morris) who came more into it as it went on and young Yatesy.

"I love the boys' attitude and between them and Deegs (Deegan) that's what we've now got. They'll get plenty of minutes."