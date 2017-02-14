Paul Hurst calls on Shrewsbury Town squad to step up

Paul Hurst wants his transfer additions to take their opportunity as Shrewsbury sweat on the fitness of leader Abu Ogogo.

The stand-in skipper, whose form has been instrumental in Salop’s turnaround under Hurst, injured his knee during the first half of Saturday’s fine success at Scunthorpe.

Ogogo and Gary Deegan have started each of the last seven games together and been a mainstay of Town’s six-game unbeaten run.

But the former could be sidelined for tonight’s League One clash at Peterborough, potentially handing a chance to Bryn Morris and Ryan Yates – two of the January additions yet to taste much match action.

“We hope that they can come in and reach that level. It’s never easy, we’ve spoken about the reserves and getting (more) game time,” said Hurst. “When you are thrown in, ultimately, as a player you have to see it as an opportunity to impress and either stay in the team or put pressure on the lads that have had the shirt.

“You can think ‘if he does dip, then that lad’s ready to come in and stay in.’ That’s what the squad’s there for.

“If we’ve got a squad then it’s here to be utilised.

“Sometimes as players you might be thrown into difficult circumstances and all I’ll say on that is that it’s better to go into a team in form, that’s got a good spirit.”

Morris, 20, signed on a contract until the end of the season after leaving boyhood side Middlesbrough, has had three substitute appearances totalling 13 minutes so far. Nineteen-year-old Nottingham Forest loanee Yates is yet to make it from the bench.

Hurst has other options in the shape of seven-goal top scorer Louis Dodds, who has been utilised in central midfield by former club Port Vale.

Better availability news sees the return of on-loan Fulham striker Stephen Humphrys, who missed Saturday’s trip to Lincolnshire through illness.

The boss, whose side warmed up for tonight’s clash during a wander around The Quarry yesterday, added: “We want everyone ready and able to take the opportunity when it comes around. If it’s one, two, three or whatever it is that get the chance.

“If they come in and it’s not the best they’ve played then they won’t be simply judged on one game, it’s about what they do on the training ground as well.

“The team has been relatively settled, that’s credit to the lads that haven’t been involved – through to ones that haven’t made matchday squads.”