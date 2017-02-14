Joe Riley feeling at home with Shrewsbury Town

He may still still commute from the north west but Joe Riley is feeling very much at home at Shrewsbury Town.

The former Bolton full-back’s return to Paul Hurst’s starting line-up has gone hand-in-hand with Town’s six-match unbeaten run, writes Lewis Cox.

And now his injury nightmare is over following successful minor keyhole surgery on a troublesome knee, Riley is ready to throw himself into every obstacle.

One hurdle to bypass will be a busy fixture schedule. Tonight’s trip to Peterborough follows Saturday’s demanding jaunt to Scunthorpe and means Town clock up 550 miles in four days.

With AFC Wimbledon at Greenhous Meadow on the horizon this Saturday, the 25-year-old is confident his knee can make it through the demanding week.

“I’d like to think I’m over the injury,” he said. “This week’s going to be a bit of a testing week because it’s the first with three games but it feels good and I’m raring to go.

“It’s probably the best part of my career. I’m probably enjoying it the most out of my career.

“One thing I’ve definitely noticed is the intensity in training’s got a lot better, therefore you feel fitter and sharper going into a game. They’re real top fellas as well.

“We’re hitting form at the right time. It’s nice to look at the table now.”

Manchester born and bred, Riley’s first move from Bolton was down the road at Bury.

But despite being local, it wasn’t quite home.

“I wanted a club where I could really get my feet under the table and really feel at home,” he added. “I’ve got that. It’s a really well-run club and I’m enjoying my time here, I have ever since I’ve come in to be honest. It’s been a change that’s really been good for me.

“I just wanted to play, (and feel) like I was at home really. I didn’t really feel like that before at Bury, although I was playing I didn’t feel like it was a club I could see myself staying at. This is one where I could see myself playing for the future.

“When I came here I thought this was a club that could step up and move forwards (and with the) people at the club, it could do well. Now with the manager and Doigy we can keep on doing good things.”

He came with a reputation of bursting down the right flank and was remembered for scoring a wonder goal for Bury against Shrewsbury at Gigg Lane in April 2015.

While Riley and Shaun Whalley have been a sight to behold on the right wing in recent weeks, he’s also been on hand to play his part in a mean defensive record.

Despite admitting “people only used to think I could attack and not defend”, he is relishing the prospect of taking on one of League One’s standout attackers in Marcus Maddison. Posh are ninth in League One, just three points from a play-off spot.

“They are testing me at the minute,” he said. “Maddison, Josh Morris and Jermaine Pennant the week before! They’re good players but the ones you want to play against.

“You want to test yourself against these wingers, the best in the league and hopefully we can keep rising to the challenge.

“Sometimes they have to track you so they might tire you out – it’s a bit of cat and mouse!

“They don’t like doing it towards their own goal and if we have the ball they don’t like chasing back. Sometimes they’ve got to and they may tire more.”