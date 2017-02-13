Shaun Whalley salutes Shrewsbury Town's gritty display against Scunthorpe

Man-of-the-match Shaun Whalley hailed Shrewsbury’s gritty team display as they upset the odds with a fine win at Scunthorpe.

The winger is enjoying a consistent run in the team after injury scuppered his progress in the early days of Paul Hurst’s reign.

Town’s win, which saw them go six unbeaten and end Scunthorpe’s imperious home record of 26 matches without defeat, was thoroughly enjoyed by Whalley.

“Overall it was a real gritty performances by the whole team, that’s what I loved about it,” said the 29-year-old. “That includes the subs that came on as well.

“It was great to play in and a great three points. I enjoyed the other side of it.

“Getting stuck in, winning headers and winning tackles, helping the team out – it was a fantastic day.”

Whalley reserved praise for Town’s match-winner Freddie Ladapo, who netted his fourth goal in five starts for the club with the only goal in the 1-0 win.

But there is far more to the on-loan Crystal Palace man’s game, according to the right-sided speedster.

He added: “It’s four match-winning goals but he doesn’t just score, he works hard for the team and that’s what we all love about him.

“I thought he battled well against two strong centre-halves. They’re strong all over and he did really well and deserved his goal.”

Jayson Leutwiler wasn’t forced into too many saves but he helped seal the win with a memorable stop from Iron sub Craig Davies late on, somehow clawing away a bullet close-range header with a flying save.

“It was an unbelievable save, the lad that came on Davies was a real handful and I told him at the end,” said Whalley.

“Every time they threw it up there I was terrified. I saw it looping up, I knew he had the run and my heart was in my mouth but he pulled off a fantastic save.”