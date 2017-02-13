Paul Hurst: Job is far from finished at Shrewsbury Town

Paul Hurst insists Shrewsbury Town have achieved nothing yet – despite admitting he couldn’t have predicted the dramatic turnaround in form under his reign.

Salop extended their unbeaten run to six games with a memorable 1-0 win at title-chasing Scunthorpe United, who hadn’t lost at home in the league for 26 games and 14 months.

Hurst was delighted for his battle-hardened players and euphoric fans, who made the trip to Lincolnshire in difficult conditions, to see their side move up to 17th, five points clear of the League One drop zone.

But, still 15 points short of a targeted 50-point-mark, the boss declared his job far from finished.

“Most people would’ve looked and thought ‘it should be a Scunthorpe win’,” smiled Hurst. “It’s nice that we’ve done it again.

“It’s a win chalked off from what’s required but we still need a few more. Any thoughts on my part will be quickly quashed in thinking we’ve achieved something because we haven’t achieved anything yet.

“It’s three points and we’re nowhere near the points total we’ve got to achieve, (there’s) still a lot of hard work to go.

“But I am pleased for the fans that travelled. I’ll always go over and clap them, it’s nice to share that special moment and the feeling in the dressing room.”

Town were seemingly cut adrift, rock bottom by six points, when Hurst was appointed in late October.

Hurst has guided Salop to seven wins, four draws and five defeats from his 16 league outings.

He added: “I don’t think you could see that coming. In all honesty it’s gone better than anyone could’ve imagined.

“When you take over a team that was the bottom of the league, but also if you looked at the results, it’s not like we were winning one, losing a couple and drawing – it was a long time without victories.

“To get to the point where we’re at now is a good start.”

One sour note from the Iron success may be an injury to skipper Abu Ogogo ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Peterborough.

“He got the injury early and got through to half-time,” said Hurst. “Skitty’s (physio Chris Skitt) certainly concerned and the initial thought is he’ll be missing tomorrow – we’ll have to see.

“He’ll always give 100 per cent whether he’s on one leg, half-a-leg or whatever, it almost spurs him on more.

“It’s a good run that we are on, but we can’t enjoy this one too much because we’ve got a big game on Tuesday.

“I think we might have picked up a few injuries, so the team might look a bit different on Tuesday. But I’ve said before that it’s a squad game and maybe it’s a chance for one or two lads to stake a claim.”

On-loan forward Stephen Humphrys missed Saturday’s game through illness.