Paul Hurst hails entire Shrewsbury Town squad after ending Scunthorpe United run

Paul Hurst praised his whole Shrewsbury Town team as they put in a phenomenal display to end Scunthorpe's 26-home game winning record.

Freddie Ladapo made it four match-winning goals since joining Salop in January with a fine second-half goal after yet more link-up play with partner Tyler Roberts.

Scunthorpe went into the day 2nd in League One, with Town keen to extend their five-match unbeaten run.

Glanford Park was continually frustrated as Town showed their dominance, nullifying any threat and looking in the mood to snatch a creditable and famous victory.

A delighted Hurst said: "I'm very pleased and very pleased for the players - I thought they put in a real determined performances.

"Perhaps my only criticism at half-time was that could've had more belief to get the victory.

"Second-half we did that. We had some really good moments - Freddie's got another goal after great work from Tyler, we limited them to very little.

"It's not the keeper and the back four, it's the team and I think today it was about a big team effort, which was needed.

"We put in a lot of good blocks, a good shape, great work rate, Jayson's had to make one outstanding save. Other than that he hasn't had too much to do.

"To do that against a team in second who are a very, very good team is credit to the players."

The game defining moment came 21 minutes from time, with Crystal Palace loanee Ladapo again dancing in front of his adoring fans.

It was just Town's second league victory on the road under Hurst.

The boss, who has guided his side from six-points adrift at bottom to five clear of safety in just over three months, was impressed with the goal.

"It was Tyler initially on the far side," he added. "Chasing the ball, holding Bishop off and then beat him, good composure, I missed the pull-back but I saw the ball come off someone's foot and hit the back of the net.

"A great feeling and good link play between those two and a clean sheet into the bargain which is always pleasing to me as a former defender. "