Freddie Ladapo praises Paul Hurst for letting Shrewsbury Town strikers express themselves

Freddie Ladapo has praised Paul Hurst for handing him and strike partner Tyler Roberts the opportunity to express themselves.

The loan duo has struck up an exciting partnership at the tip of Shrewsbury’s attack, scoring four times between them since arriving in January.

Ladapo and Roberts, on loan from Premier League duo Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion respectively, have also built a firm friendship away from the action.

The former is making up for lost time with his three goals in four Town games after netting just three times in 22 appearances for Oldham before Christmas.

Roberts failed to start a League One game at all at Oxford United before joining Salop.

“I always take the mick out of Tyler for not starting a game in League One for Oxford,” laughed Ladapo.

“But obviously we all have ability but you need to find a place where you’re going to broadcast it to the world.

“You can tell he’s got ability and great potential. He just needed that manager to trust him and say ‘here’s your chance, now go and prove it’. The gaffer has given him that opportunity.

“Me and Tyler have created a good friendship so far and it shows on the pitch because we get along with each other quite well.”

The pair were the difference as Town went five unbeaten last weekend, netting both goals against Bury.

Ladapo lost his place in the starting XI last weekend, but was aiming for a recall at Scunthorpe today after replacement Stefan Payne pulled up injured.

Hurst wants his side to improve on just one away win in the league under his stewardship after insisting Town can’t simply rely on home form.

The boss said: “There’s no doubt we’ve got to try and pick points up away as well. We can’t just expect to win every time we’ve got a home game because that’s not going to happen.

“We can’t become too reliant on our home record and there’ll be no better place to go and get something than Scunthorpe.”