Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst misses out on League One award

Shrewsbury chief Paul Hurst will not lose any sleep over missing out on January’s manager of the month gong to Uwe Rosler.

Hurst was nominated alongside Rosler, Graham Alexander – boss of tomorrow’s hosts Scunthorpe – and Robbie Neilson of MK Dons, but the German manager, whose side Fleetwood sit fourth, won the award.

“I think I’ll get over that,” said Hurst. “It was nice to be nominated but it’s on the back of what the players do.

“I didn’t feel I’d get it and that proved to be the case, so no surprise there.”

Town picked up eight points from five games in January, losing just once against Fleetwood.