Paul Hurst not afraid to shuffle the Shrewsbury Town pack

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst insists he is not ‘frightened’ to change a winning formula and that all players are part of his thinking.

Hurst has used a similar starting XI during Town’s run of five matches unbeaten but the boss confirmed that picking up three points does not automatically qualify to keeping a place in his team.

Eyebrows were raised as Freddie Ladapo was left out of last weekend’s game against Bury, only to come on 10 minutes in due to Stefan Payne’s foot injury.

Other January additions, such as Bryn Morris, Stephen Humphrys and Ryan Yates, are yet to start a game for Salop.

“It’s difficult (to change things) when on a good run. But as I showed with leaving Freddie out last week, I’m not frightened to do that,” said Hurst.

“I’m not a manager that doesn’t believe in changing a winning side if I think it’s the right thing to do.

“It won’t be like ‘oh we’ve won I’ll not think about the team because I stick with it’. There’s always thought, irrespective of the (previous) result.

“But overall we do seem that we have a very settled side that are in decent spirits and good form.

“It does make it a little more difficult to change things.”

When asked about believing in ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ cliché, Hurst responded: “No. I would say more often than not you lean to what’s brought you positive results.

“Certainly there have been times I’ve changed it.”

“I played in many games that you’d win and not feel you’ve done too much or that well and I’ve played where we’ve got beat and had a good game.

“That’s how I try and judge our players. We can all get carried away by a victory and think ‘we’ve cracked it’. “

Hurst had previously bemoaned a lack of options in his Town squad and was satisfied with the business carried out in January.

The likes of defenders Ryan McGivern, Olly Lancashire and Jack Grimmer – who missed out as the sixth loanee, with only five permitted – were all left out of Town’s match day 18 against Bury.

“It is tough to keep people happy,” Hurst added. “It’s easier when you win games because it’s hard to come in and have an argument (after a win).

“All I can do is, the time they’re here and training, try and treat them properly, still make them feel part of the group – which they certainly are in my eyes.

“If they wasn’t they wouldn’t train with us, I’d ask them to stay away or training with the youth team if I had a grudge or anything like that. It seems like there’s a good spirit.”