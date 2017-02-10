Kaiman Anderson joins Oxford City on-loan from Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town have confirmed Kaiman Anderson's loan move to non-league Oxford City - while Paul Hurst confirmed Salop are keen to send their young keepers out on a temporary move.

The 19-year-old goal-getter has previously been on loan at AFC Telford United and Halesowen Town - where he flourished, netting 18 times earlier this campaign.

The move to National League South-based Oxford, who play a division higher than Halesowen at step six of the football pyramid, is hoped to aid his progression.

Goalkeeping prospects Callum Burton and Shaun Rowley are hoping to find game time via a loan move, with the club open to offers.

Rowley previously shone for National League North side Chorley earlier in the campaign.

"Kaiman had a couple of options and he's gone to join Oxford City...and not United, before anyone's panicking!" said Hurst.

"Hopefully he can continue the success he had at Halesowen where that loan move has improved hi, from what I've been told, all-round - everything about him.

"It created a lot of interest in him. It was never going to be an issue getting him out on loan again.

"Callum's joined Skelmersdale which is a league above where he was, another step in the right direction for him.

"They're all keen to get minutes and playing."

On the keepers, he added: "There was a chance a week ago for one of them but it quickly changed.

"Both would be available. At the same time? We'd have to look at it. But certainly if someone comes in for one, we'd be keen to get them games as well."

Anderson joins Ethan Jones, who has followed up his earlier Tranmere loan with a spell at Stourbridge, and Callum Grogan, who is now after Skelmersdale after previously representing Radcliffe Borough.

While Callum Roberts, a regular defender with the youth and reserve side, is with Hednesford Town.