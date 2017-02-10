Freddie Ladapo happy to be the joker in the Shrewsbury Town pack

Freddie Ladapo was happy to be the answer as Paul Hurst searched for Shrewsbury Town’s joker in the pack.

Murmurs of low morale at Greenhous Meadow were rife amid the Yorkshireman’s appointment in late October, where he found Salop cut adrift at the foot of League One, writes Lewis Cox.

One of Hurst’s first moves was to let Andy Mangan re-join Micky Mellon at Tranmere Rovers – revealing afterwards he was reluctant to let the forward leave for his chirpy personality off the pitch.

Town’s boss revealed how Ladapo was all smiles the moment he set foot in the Meadow, and while admiring the facilities around him – considerable after moving from non-league to join Crystal Palace – immediately felt settled in.

His smiles, and popularity, have continued to grow. After three goals in blue and amber, all decisive winners earning Salop nine points, his now trademark dance moves have helped earn a cult following.

“I think it’s a very positive environment,” explained Ladapo. “Before I came I remember reading something the gaffer said about there needing to be more jokes or somebody that’s bringing the laughter into the team.

“It’s a more conducive environment to work in. When it’s hard and you’re at the bottom and it’s all negative, it adds to it. As soon as the first goal goes in against you on the pitch it feels like it’s all coming tumbling down again.

“When you’re positive, the whole team’s positive.

“It’s not joking to the extent of being stupid. It’s just having a laugh sometimes. There are enough senior players on the pitch that give us a kick up the arse and say ‘yeah, you need to be making sure you’re working and running hard enough’.

“On the pitch you have to turn it on and then do your laughing and dancing after it.”

Ivan Toney netted seven times for Town before Christmas.

He is in line to face Salop today for new side Scunthorpe, who sit pretty in second, with a chance to eclipse leaders Sheffield United thanks to a game in hand.

Ladapo added: “I didn’t know much about him (Toney). I just knew I had to make a mark.

“For me I was just focused on taking everything I learned in my previous loan and implementing it here and that was my only focus.

“I want to outscore a lot of people. I’ve set my targets and that’s in the double figures.”

A dancing celebration hasn’t always come naturally to Ladapo. He didn’t do it at former loan side Oldham or non-league Margate – where he plundered in a bagful.

“I’m just wanting to dance every week,” he said. “I said in my first interview I was going to express myself. I’ve come with that positive attitude. The dancing comes from the goals so if there’s no goals there’s no dance! I’ve not done it before. This is me saying ‘I’m going to enjoy this, I’m going to stretch it as far as I possibly can’.

“Usually you’d play, you’d score and no-one will really hear much else. Now the fans want to come and see that.

“They shout at me on the pitch ‘hurry up and score so I can see you dance!’ I’m happy it’s everywhere online. That attracts more people. It’s all positive for the club.

“They (team-mates) take the mickey all the time, but they’d rather see me scoring...”

Ever the entertainer...

n Town’s League One match at Port Vale has been moved to Friday, March 17 (7.45pm kick-off).