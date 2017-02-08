Ryan Barnett delighted to pen first professional contract with Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town youngster Ryan Barnett has spoke of his delight after signing his first professional contract with the club.

The 17-year-old has been with Salop since the age of eight and has featured on the bench for the first team this season.

“Initially it was quite a shock when I got offered (a pro deal) but obviously I’m extremely happy,” Barnett told Shrewsweb.

“This is a club I have been at since I was eight so it’s been my goal since I’ve been here.

DONE DEAL: From joining as an 8 year old to his first pro contract. Congratulations @_Ryanbarnett #salop pic.twitter.com/I9yNQwL6De — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) February 8, 2017

“When I started my scholarship I didn’t expect to be offered (a deal) so early so it’s a great moment for myself.

“I have really been pushing on this year and I’m glad my hard work has been noticed by the club.”

Barnett, a former Thomas Telford student whose favourite position is as an attacking midfielder, has penned a two-and-a-half year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

“I have got a lot of developing to do and growing as a player,” he added.

“I have nowhere near made it yet. I have got a lot of improving to do but I have time to do that.

“I have spoken to the gaffer and I know what I have to do – improving off the ball and things like that.

“I have got to try to get in the team now over the next three years.”

Buzzing to announce that i have signed my first professional contract with @shrewsweb, the club i have been in at since the age of 8! ✍🏻️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/UjSio6YM97 — Barney (@_Ryanbarnett) February 8, 2017

Boss Paul Hurst has been impressed with Barnett and added: “I have watched him a few times – he has trained with us and in the training games he certainly has not looked out of place.

“The lad has got ability. He has got a pro contract early because of the potential he has got. At the minute that’s all it is. If he keeps his attitude right – works hard – then he will have a chance of making a career in the game.

“I think there was interest from elsewhere and higher up already in Ryan so we have done well to keep hold of him.

“The next progression for him is to be training with us on a regular basis and really trying to push his way into my thoughts. I’m sure that will come if he keeps working hard.”