Paul Hurst puts the brakes on Shrewsbury Town wingers

Paul Hurst reckons the best way to improve Shrewsbury’s creative influences on the right flank may be by slowing them down.

Joe Riley and Shaun Whalley have forged a partnership down the right wing under Hurst and their high-energy displays have been earning praise from supporters.

The Town chief is a known admirer of both. The duo have started the last three games and Salop look a force to be reckoned with while attacking down the right flank in Hurst’s basic 4-4-2 set-up.

But to deliver the telling final pass, Hurst may look to curb their high-octane enthusiasm.

Former Bolton prodigy Riley’s pathway to the first team under Hurst was far from clear. He picked up a knee problem just two days into life under the new boss in October.

Whalley was one of the few Salop squad members that Hurst was aware of prior to taking the role, having locked horns with the winger during his time as a non-league boss.

Riley made his return from the knee problem – happily not as serious as the anterior cruciate ligament damage that curtailed his Bolton career – as a late substitute against Millwall in December.

His first start, at Swindon on January 7, goes hand-in-hand with the beginning of Town’s five-match unbeaten run.

“It took Joe a while, obviously, with his injury when I first came in, but he’s a bundle of energy – he’s like that in training,” said Hurst.

“I just want to do some work with Joe in terms of picking that final pass, that little bit of quality that I know he’s got, but just needing that bit better selection.”

Riley’s displays have kept on-loan Jack Grimmer out of the Town team.

Arriving from Bury with a reputation to attack, the 25-year-old has scored once this term, but Hurst is looking for more in the final third.

Whalley, too, has just one goal this season. His displays in recent weeks have been a throwback to some of his best form, full of purpose, pace and trickery on the flank.

Hurst is keen on natural ‘out-and-out’ wingers, leaving Whalley and Alex Rodman in good stead.

“Joe and Shaun are alike on that side,” Hurst added.

“They’re 100 miles per hour and it’s almost like trying to slow them down slightly at times just to really see the picture in front of them and help that end product.

“They’ve both got pace and we are looking a lot more athletic as a team, which is something I wanted to happen.”

Hurst believes Town have plenty of cover in wide areas, with forwards Freddie Ladapo, Stefan Payne, Tyler Roberts, Stephen Humphrys and Louis Dodds all capable of performing on the flanks.

Humphrys, signed in the transfer window on loan from Fulham, was introduced from the bench for his home debut against Bury, replacing Rodman on the left.

The 19-year-old wasted little time in endearing himself to the fans, charging across the turf to ensure Bury didn’t advance down their right.

“It was Stevie’s turn to fill in for that role on the wing,” added the boss. “There were bits where I don’t think he was quite sure and he was glad he was on our side of the pitch!

“We were there to help talk him through it a bit easier.

“Fans want to see that (working), so that doesn’t go amiss. They can see when someone’s absolutely sprinting full pelt to get back. When he slid I was worried he was going to give away a free-kick, but he put in a good block.

“That’s what I want from all the players, that’s the minimum we demand. If everyone buys into that then I think we’ll be fine. If we drop below that then we won’t win games. It’s a big team effort.”

Meanwhile, central defender Callum Grogan has joined non-league Skelmersdale on loan.

The 19-year-old, from Liverpool, had spent time at Radcliffe Borough earlier in the campaign. He joins seventh tier Skem, who are bottom of the Northern Premier Division.

Fellow loanee Ethan Jones made his Stourbridge debut as a late substitute against Coalville Town last Saturday, before starting – and creating two goals – in the Glassboys’ 4-1 win over Ashton United on Monday.

Jim O’Brien made a second consecutive start for Ross County as they drew 1-1 with Rangers.