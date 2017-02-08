Former Shrewsbury Town star Connor Goldson intent on playing again

Former Shrewsbury star Connor Goldson is determined to return to playing after being diagnosed with a heart issue.

The 24-year-old Brighton defender requires preventative surgery after the problem was discovered in routine cardiac screening by the Championship club.

“Football has always been my life but at 24 this has put my life into perspective,” he posted on Twitter.

“I know I’m strong enough to recover and determined to be back on a football pitch where I’m happiest.”

Goldson has been ruled out for the rest of the season by the Seagulls, and a precise timescale for his recovery has not been given.

Heart defects previously forced former Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba and ex-England and Nottinghamshire cricketer James Taylor to retire.

Goldson thanked his team-mates, Albion staff, girlfriend and family for their support during the “toughest few days” of his life.

“Your support had kept me positive,” he wrote. “I am so grateful to the be at the club I am at.”