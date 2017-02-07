Tyler Roberts has the recipe for success at Shrewsbury Town

Tyler Roberts already feels at home in his loan spell at Shrewsbury Town – and the secret ingredient could well be his mum’s cooking.

Just a hop down the M54 separates Roberts’ Black Country home and Town’s Greenhous Meadow.

The 18-year-old, on loan for the rest of the season from Premier League West Bromwich Albion, spent the first half of the campaign at Salop’s League One rivals Oxford United.

The attacker failed to start a league game in his first loan stint and spent a number of months getting by on his own more simplistic culinary methods.

Eyebrows were raised as Paul Hurst brought in the untested prospect who’d barely experienced the rough and tumble of men’s football.

After a goal, two assists and some star displays less than a month into his Shropshire spell, Tyler’s mum seems to be brewing something special.

“I do like staying at home,” smiled the youngster, who was invited to train with Wales’ first-team squad before last summer’s European Championships. “Obviously my mum’s great with things and she definitely cooks better than I do so it’s a bonus!

“My whole family were at the Bury game and my mum travels everywhere so it’s good. I didn’t see them, I spotted my friends but I’m sure they were cheering me.

“I’m sure she’ll be there at the Scunthorpe and Peterborough games too!”

Roberts’ name was chanted around Greenhous Meadow as he was withdrawn late on against Bury and it’s little surprise the supporters have instantly taken to the No.27.

Showing his ability in front of crowds is one of the main plus-points in a loan move for the Albion prodigy, who made his first-team debut last season against Liverpool.

It is a far cry from the dilute atmospheres that regularly greet Premier League under-23 football.

“I think playing in front of crowds is one of the main differences,” added Roberts. “There’s an atmosphere, whether it’s good or bad and luckily it’s been good here.

“It gets you upbeat and you feel good about yourself, it helps everyone pull together.

“The crowds have been a big part of the three consecutive wins we’ve had at home and I think they’ll have a big part to play in the games coming up as well.”

Hurst believes Roberts’ time at the Kassam Stadium, where he scored goals in the Football League Trophy and FA Cup, have proved beneficial.

“Don’t forget Oxford was his first loan, so maybe it took him a little bit of time to adjust,” said the boss.

“Now he knows the league – it’s not like he’s come from the 23’s at West Brom and realised ‘oh, this is different’.”