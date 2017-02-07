Paul Hurst: Jayson Leutwiler not to blame for Shrewsbury Town

Paul Hurst believes his whole side – and not just goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler – were to blame for Bury’s consolation goal on Saturday.

Jacob Mellis’ effort four minutes from time was just the second goal conceded at Greenhous Meadow under Hurst in more than 800 minutes of football.

The goal momentarily threatened a Bury comeback but Town comfortably held on and the boss deflected any blame from his shot-stopper.

“In the lead-up to it we gave the ball away cheaply as well,” said Hurst.

“It’s not just one individual, there were a couple of mistakes. It didn’t help us relax over the finish line but thankfully we got there. It was a tough one to claim. I’m not a goalkeeper and I’ve just said to Danny (Coyne) there and to Jayson that perhaps on that occasion it’s a ball he palms away or punches because there are so many bodies.

“Once he’s gone for it, if he’s going like that, he knows there’s going to be some contact (on him).”

Hurst, who made eight signings during the January window, was linked with two Grimsby Town goalkeepers last month.

Mark Halstead has made three appearances between the sticks since Hurst’s October appointment, but Leutwiler has been the mainstay of the side that have conceded just twice in nine games on home soil.

“These things happen,” Hurst added.

“I want him to come for that ball, 100 per cent, but Danny and Jayson will dissect that with more detail, certainly. There were other parts to it too.”

Town are keen to send at least one of their two goalkeeping prospects Callum Burton and Shaun Rowley out on loan.