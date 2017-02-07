Five Shrewsbury Town talking points from the win over Bury

Shrewsbury Town continued their fine home form against Bury, but what were the talking points to take from the game?

Options in attack

With a plethora of attacking options to select from, Paul Hurst surprisingly dropped Freddie Ladapo and handed Barnsley loanee Stefan Payne his Salop debut.

The boss had suggested training was at an all-time high leading into the clash, meaning Payne, 25, must have caught the eye at Greenhous Meadow.

He looked tidy in the early stages and it was a real shame to see him limp off after just nine minutes. Encouragingly, Hurst wasn’t lacking in options when selecting a replacement.

Alex Rodman's workrate

In his fourth appearance for Town, supporters witnessed a different side of Alex Rodman’s game – and a side they’d be pleased with.

With Shaun Whalley gallivanting up the other wing, Rodman was extremely disciplined and proved a great help to Junior Brown, often making crucial challenges or busting a gut to nick the ball back off Bury’s wingers.

Hurst demands nothing less than 100 per cent application and the former Notts County man certainly showed he had fitness in abundance.

Tyler Roberts goal

The 18-year-old had impressed in his first two outings but added a killer touch to his display against Bury.

With Salop dominating the first half but creating little in terms of clear-cut openings, Roberts wasted little time making his mark in the second period, expertly converting Brown’s cutback.

The talented youngster then helped create Ladapo’s winner with his deflected shot.

Boss Hurst will be delighted the Albion man also has a goal or two in his armoury.

Strikers adapting

The boss has admitted he failed to sign another winger on deadline day, leaving just two natural wide men in the squad.

Several of his strikers can play the position and Saturday was the turn of Fulham loanee Stephen Humphrys.

Not his natural position by any stretch, the 19-year-old was absolutely everywhere, charging back and lunging into blocks on the touchline in front of his applauding boss.

Making a keen impression at the Meadow will do his Salop spell no harm at all.

Hurst backs Jayson Leutwiler

Swiss-Canadian shot-stopper Jayson Leutwiler has been largely faultless since Hurst’s arrival in October and, despite links with other keepers last month, Hurst was keen to back his No.1 after Bury took advantage of an error.

Under pressure, Leutwiler dropped a high ball which was eventually prodded home – but the boss suggested the blame lay just as much with his outfield players.

Leutwiler made a couple of tidy stops to keep Bury at bay before the visitors’ 86th-minute strike.