Shrewsbury Town hero Brian Williams full of praise for Paul Hurst

Former Shrewsbury Town favourite Brian Williams praised boss Paul Hurst’s winter business as he watched one of his old clubs beat another.

The 61-year-old ex-Shrewsbury, QPR, Bristol Rovers, Bristol City and Bury winger was in attendance at Greenhous Meadow as Hurst’s men beat Bury 2-1 to stretch their unbeaten run to five games in their quest for League One safety.

Williams, who was born in Salford, was gunning for Salop but admitted his allegiances were split, as he began his career with the Shakers, spending four years there between 1973-1977.

Now working full-time caring for his young granddaughters, Williams – who played for Shrews under Ian McNeill, Asa Hartford and John Bond between 1987-1991, was full of praise for Hurst’s signings.

“I think Paul Hurst has done very well with the signings that he’s made. There are bargains to be had if you look in the right places,” he said.

“I thought the first-half wasn’t brilliant, Shaun Whalley had the best chance but it was a good save. The start to the second-half was needed, we got an early goal and it changed the game.

“It brought a bit of life into our players and we did better in the second-half.

“I’ve always got loyalty for Bury, where I first started, but of course I was supporting Shrewsbury.” Williams worked at Shrewsbury as community officer and retired in December 2015. He spent time teaching Town’s current head of community Jamie Edwards, at former club Hereford. Williams is also an ambassador for the club’s community programme.

Williams, who finished his playing career with non-league Alvechurch, still follows Town’s results and is pleased to see them moving clear of danger.

“Coventry are having a very poor season,” added Williams. “We’re five points above Bury now, two games really, and with 16 games left we’re going away from them, which is brilliant.”