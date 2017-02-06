Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst targets 50-point mark

Buoyant Shrewsbury chief Paul Hurst is targeting the magical 50-point mark in a bid to secure League One safety.

Resurgent Salop extended their unbeaten run to five games with a 2-1 Greenhous Meadow victory over relegation rivals Bury, lifting them up one place to 18th.

They are now four points clear of the drop zone, and while rivals in and around them boast games in hand, Hurst reckons six more wins could see his side safe.

“I’d like to get to 50 points as soon as we can because I think that’s a target that often keeps you in leagues,” said the boss.

“With the four that are going down it might not quite take that, but for me that’s the first aim.

“Even then it’s not like ‘that’s it’. You have to look at it all of the time, teams are picking up results.”

Back-to-back away clashes at Scunthorpe and Peterborough in the next eight days will test Town’s new-found resolve, as Hurst’s charges climbed above Port Vale on goal difference, with just three points separating them and MK Dons in 15th.

Town collected just 10 points from their first 15 league games this season, while in the 15 League One matches since Hurst’s appointment, they have chalked up 22 points.

Hurst added: “There’s a couple of teams that are perhaps going the other way. If you look at the bottom group now we’re probably one of the teams that’s got a bit of momentum with us at the minute.

“But again that can quickly change, we’ve got two tough away games coming up, no doubt about that. If others win and we don’t pick up points, it’s a different complexion straight away.”

Goals from Tyler Roberts – his first for the club – and strike partner Freddie Ladapo earned victory over Bury.

But winning came at a price as debutant Stefan Payne lasted just nine minutes before going off after a collision.

Town are hoping there is no damage to the on-loan Barnsley man’s metatarsal.

Hurst said: “He’s been for an x-ray which is not showing anything up. But it’s not a definite. The injury that comes most from that is a metatarsal, that’s the fear. Fingers crossed it’s not.”