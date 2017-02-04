Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hursts warns wingers of complacency

Shrewsbury chief Paul Hurst has fired a warning shot to wingers Shaun Whalley and Alex Rodman, claiming they’re not guaranteed to start every game.

Hurst failed in his bid to sign another ‘natural’ winger on deadline day, leaving Whalley and Rodman as the only out-and-out wide-men in the Town squad.

The Town boss admitted the pair are in a fortunate position, given his preference of a 4-4-2 formation, but isn’t about to stand for complacency,

“I’ve started to think how we can adapt and change if Alex and Shaun aren’t doing it,” said Hurst. “They’re not guaranteed to be in the starting line-up every week. They’re in a fortunate position currently but if they’re not doing it we’ll think of a way around it, or if they’re injured.

“The best players, for me, are the ones willing to do a job for the team and I’m hoping the lads we’ve got, if asked, will roll their sleeves up, get on with it and contribute.”

Hurst wrapped up eight new signings in January, including four new forwards, and is confident they have the ability to feature on the wing, should the need arise.

The boss added: “What I would say is that we’re now able to change system a lot easier.

“Stephen Humphrys has played wide before, as has Tyler (Roberts), Stefan (Payne) and even Freddie (Ladapo), while Louis (Dodds) can too.

“I would’ve liked a winger. Is it the end of the world? No.”