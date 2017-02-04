Shrewsbury Town 2 Bury 1 - Report and pictures

A crucial 2-1 victory over fellow relegation strugglers Bury lifted Shrewsbury Town four points clear of the drop zone as their remarkable survival quest continued, writes Lewis Cox at Greenhous Meadow.

Analysis

Salop extended their unbeaten run of games to five as goals from Tyler Roberts and Freddie Ladapo did the job on another impressive afternoon.

West Brom loanee Roberts netted his first for the club on an extremely encouraging afternoon, where he ran Shrewsbury’s attack, aided by sub Ladapo - who netted his third goal in blue and amber.

Bury netted one back with four minutes remaining, just the second goal conceded in nine home games under Paul Hurst.

But the boss was left beaming as his side continue to win back their support, as Greenhous Meadow erupted with optimism and euphoria on the final whistle.

With the madness of deadline day firmly behind Shrewsbury, Hurst welcomed the return of match day with a surprise move to drop Ladapo, who had netted two winners already since his loan began at the beginning of January.

Another loan forward, Stefan Payne - from Barnsley - was handed the nod. Payne, who starred in non-league for both AFC Hornchurch and Dover, had appeared just nine times from the bench for Championship side Barnsley before injury.

There was again no place in the squad for Jack Grimmer. As Hurst’s squad contains six loanees, one loan player must be sidelined from the match day squad.

With the Meadow fired up to see another of their new hitman in action, Payne’s debut ended after nine minutes.

The forward went down shaking his head just in front of the press box, seemingly with an ankle issue, and Ladapo was quickly changed to take his place.

The hosts were extremely lively out of the traps, earning four or five corners inside the first 10 minutes, without really testing Rob Lainton in goal.

The Shakers’ in-form James Vaughan was predictably involved, sending a volley wide early on, though looked well-marshalled by Toto Nsiala in the early stages.

Another familiar face, Jermaine Pennant - who was started his first Bury game - was heavily involved. His early collapse in the box appeared to try and the con the referee, before a couple of incidents made him the target of the Meadows’ boos.

Particularly after taking a swipe as he lunged through Tyler Roberts - the West Bromwich Albion youngster was enjoying another eye-catching afternoon.

Chances were at a premium though, and despite Salop looking the more confident and better side, Bury were looking ominous in attack themselves, as Vaughan fired over when well-placed.

The hosts were control play for the most and their only really clear opening came five minutes before the break, as Shaun Whalley’s finish was well kept out by Lainton after being intricately played through.

Many had barely taken to their seats at the beginning of the second-half by the time Roberts broke the deadlock.

His first Shrewsbury goal - on his third appearance - was fully deserved after another fine display full of pace, power and creativity.

Junior Brown’s outstanding work created it. He left his full-back for dead on the left, before reaching the byline and cutting a fine cross back for Roberts, who’d pulled back into some space.

His cool finish had the look of an experienced pro, nevermind an 18-year-old learning his trade. Slotting it in with another power to beat Lainton, who got a hand to it.

Despite the thrills, Salop had to stay switched on, Vaughan was inches away from connecting to a Tom Pope header, while Pennant sent a free-kick just wide of the near post.

Both sides continued to create, though Shrewsbury always had Bury at an arm’s length. Toto Nsiala saw a header cleared off the line. While a barnstorming Abu Ogogo run led to his strike blocked.

Whalley had just nodded wide from sub Stephen Humphrys fine cross before Salop doubled their lead.

Ladapo was dancing for the third time at Greenhous Meadow, as he lurked inside the area, Roberts’ strike was blocked and fell invitingly to him and the Palace man slotted in confidently.

The Meadow was buzzing. Town were brimming with confidence and playing some of their best football under Hurst.

The clash wasn’t wrapped up, though. Bury were slinging balls into the box and with four minutes remaining they worked one back. A high ball had Leutwiler under pressure amid a sea of Bury bodies, the ball dropped to one sub George Miller before another in Mellis, who slotted home for an edgy finale.

But Town, aided by their new-found game management, were able to see out four added minutes for a crucial three points.

Key moments

5 - Salop brighter our the blocks but spurn a couple of corners. Decent Bury move ends in Tom Pope heading tamely at Jayson Leutwiler.

11 - As Freddie Ladapo waits to come on for the injury Stefan Payne, Town go closest yet, a Junior Brown cross is deflected twice and drops narrowly wide of Rob Lainton’s goal.

17 - Fantastic run by Shaun Whalley, nearly the length of the Meadow pitch, goes down under pressure at the end but referee waves things away.

18 - James Vaughan, who’s scored seven goals in three games before today, sees a volley from outside the area drop wide.

33 - Real chance for the visitors as Hallam Hope finds Vaughan in the box but the former Everton man lifts over.

35 - Junior Brown and Alex Rodman exchange passes but the former can only shoot over from distance.

38 - Massive opening for the hosts, as clear as they’ve had all half. Some intricate football on right side of the box plays in Whalley who bears down on Rob Lainton’s goal but his outside-of-the-foot finish is superbly kept out. Whalley perhaps should score.

39 - The resulting corner is half-cleared to Whalley on the edge of the box who pings a glorious first-time volley straight at the keeper.

47 - SALOP GOAL - What a start to the second-half! Fantastic work by Junior Brown, who beats his man on the left touchline, reaches the byline before cutting his cross back superbly for Tyler Roberts, who slots home a finish cooly. His first goal for the club.

50 - Bury could have an immediate response. High cross is met by Tom Pope and it flies across goal with Vaughan just unable to provide finishing touch. A let off.

51 - Hallam Hope cuts inside but sends his left-footed shot straight at Leutwiler.

56 - Whalley beats his man brilliantly before finding Ladapo on the front post with his cross but the forward can only prod narrowly wide.

57 - Jermaine Pennant’s free-kick is well-placed but drifts wide of the near post.

69 - Fine leap from Toto Nsiala to connect with Joe Riley’s corner, cleared off the line by Vaughan. Rebound from the defender sent into side netting.

86 - Goal Bury - The Shakers have one back as sub Jacob Mellis nets following a bundle in the box, where Leutwiler was under pressure from a high ball, setting up a twitchy ending.

Teams

Shrewsbury (4-4-2):

Leutwiler; Riley, Nsiala, Sadler, Brown; Whalley, Deegan, Ogogo ©, Rodman (Humphrys, 64); Roberts (Morris, 82), Payne (Ladapo. 9)

Bury (4-4-2):

Lainton; Moore, C Burgess, Kay ©, Leigh; Pennant (Miller, 65), Etuhu (Mellis, 70), Brown, Hope (Makreth, 58); Pope, Vaughan

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 5,368 (448 Bury)

Man of the match

Tyler Roberts - Outstanding. Deserved his first goal for the club. A real talent full of confidence.