Ryan Yates: Shrewsbury Town move a dream

Ryan Yates has hailed his ‘dream’ loan move to Shrewsbury Town and targeted League One safety in his Greenhous Meadow stint.

The 19-year-old, who checked in on loan from Nottingham Forest on deadline day as Paul Hurst’s eighth winter signing, is confident in his own ability to play a part in Salop’s survival quest.

The central midfielder, who hails from Lincoln, describes himself as a box-to-box player, with bundles of energy and passion.

Yates impressed on loan with National League Barrow before Christmas, where he featured 19 times, scoring twice.

“Maybe I’ll have to pinch myself before the game,” he said on today’s visit of Bury. “I love football and being here is just a dream really, I’m going to enjoy myself and see where it takes me.

“It’s a massive game. It’s a must-win really and that has to be our mindset, to win games of football, especially here at home against teams around us.

“I’m buzzing, training was really, really good and I can’t wait to carry on training and progress.”

The midfielder, who has been with the Forest academy for more than 10 years, is well aware of Salop’s plight to secure their League One status.

“Firstly we need to be in this league, that’s the main priority, to win games of football,” Yates added. “Obviously from my own personal development it’s getting minutes on the field.

“I like to score a goal. In the latter stages of games I like to break forward because I’m quite fit so hopefully I can break into the box and get a goal.

“Hopefully my family will watch, they live in Lincoln so they’ll have to travel but I’m sure they don’t mind. My dad’s followed me for years, he’ll be buzzing.”

While the jump from a spell with Barrow to League One is significant, Yates hailed his experience at Holker Street.

“It 100 per cent improved me,” he said. “If I didn’t have that time playing men’s football then I think the step up here would’ve been a bit too much for me if I’m honest.”

Meanwhile, 18-year-old forward Ethan Jones has completed his one-month loan deal to non-league Stourbridge.