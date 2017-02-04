Former Shrewsbury Town favourite Connor Goldson ruled out for season with heart issue
Former Shrewsbury favourite Connor Goldson has been sidelined for the remainder of the season after an issue with his heart was discovered.
The 24-year-old, who spent five years with Town, moved to the Brighton & Hove Albion in 2015 for an undisclosed fee.
He has impressed in recent weeks for the Championship table-toppers, and signed new four-year deal with the Seagulls in October.
But his second season on the south coast has been curtailed after routine cardiac screenings identified a 'possible risk factor'.
The Wolverhampton-born defender made 120 appearances for Shrewsbury.
He made eight first-team appearances for the AMEX outfit this campaign.
Brighton chief Chris Hughton said: "This is a significant blow for Connor and the club, but this is absolutely the right course of action."