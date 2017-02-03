Paul Hurst ready to get ruthless after Shrewsbury Town signing spree

Paul Hurst is ready to get ruthless in selecting his Shrewsbury Town squad after admitting ‘I’m going to upset people’.

Town’s boss is content with his options after adding eight January signings to his squad and is ready for a host of selection headaches.

With six loan players at Greenhous Meadow, one must miss out as per match day rules, while Shrewsbury now have five recognised centre-forwards amid their ranks.

“Moving forward I’m going to upset people in my team selection,” said Hurst. “I’ve got some real headaches in a lot of positions and I can’t keep them all happy, I know that.

“I ask they all stay together and that they give everything whenever they have an opportunity and support their team-mates. We’re now in a position where we can cope with injuries and suspensions. It’ll be my hardest task now, but every manager would rather be forced into decisions than picking a line-up because of a lack of options.”

Hurst was delighted as, boosted by his contingent of new acquisitions, Town cranked-up their training levels before tomorrow’s crucial visit of Bury.

The boss added: “It was the best session we’ve had since I’ve been here and would take some beating in fairness.

“In terms of the tempo, quality, everyone’s’ attitude, that’s really set the bar high on the training ground.

“The luxury I’ve got now is that if anyone wants to drop below their personal standards, react badly to not being in the team or have a day off from training, then we can quickly move them aside and bring someone from the bench or the stands for their chance.”

After admitting to few options and naming an unfinished and youthful bench at times before Christmas, Hurst was working right up until the final hour of the transfer window to bolster his options.

The boss confirmed he failed to add another natural winger to his ranks, but is satisfied that cover is available.

Hurst added: “The one area is wingers, what I would say is that we’re now able to change system a lot easier. Stephen Humphrys has played wide before, as has Tyler (Roberts), Stefan (Payne) and even Freddie, while Louis (Dodds can too)

“I would’ve liked a winger. Is it the end of the world? No.”

Town are also boosted by a clean slate of fitness worries, most notably with the return of AJ Leitch-Smith, who has been missing since November with knee ligament damage.