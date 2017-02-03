Mat Sadler settled in the heart of Shrewsbury Town's defence

Given the way Mat Sadler has performed in the heart of Shrewsbury’s defence in recent months, it’s tough to believe he was left-wing-back when Town fell to a late defeat at Bury in September.

The defender, who clocked up his 100th game for Salop two weeks ago against Oldham, will be tasked with stopping one of the country’s most in-form hitmen – James Vaughan – tomorrow, rather than hugging the touchline.

Sadler has been part of a consistent back four involving January’s first acquisition, Toto Nsiala, and full-backs Joe Riley and Junior Brown in recent weeks.

“Hopefully we’re on the way to a consistent back four, that’s what you want, so fingers crossed,” said Sadler.

“From my point of view there’ll be no resting on laurels, from a personal point of view a (settled) back four’s what you want.

“There’s nothing worse on a football pitch when you’re just not sure when someone’s going to do something.

“So that hesitation, for me, is what concedes goals. When you start to understand what he’s going to do next to you you can work off that. It shouldn’t be undersold, the benefit of knowing that.”

On the clash at Gigg Lane in September, where Micky Mellon’s Town conceded a sickening winner, Sadler added: “I played left-wing-back, it’s strange then moving back to centre-back. It was significant that I played, for sure, and it wasn’t too long in future that things changed and I got more of an opportunity.

“As soon as you bring a new manager in it changes everything, new ideas, players and a different voice.

“I’m always a person that wants to be out there I never want to miss games and it hurts me when I do.

“I’m happy to be starting and to put the shirt on for Shrewsbury Town.”

Sadler has missed just one game under Paul Hurst and is clearly a key cog in the boss’s work at Greenhous Meadow.

Eight new additions have cranked things up further still, something the defender was all too aware of after yesterday’s training session.

He added: “With the competition for places comes that competitive edge, it really kicks in and long may that continue.

“From a managers’ point of view, if you don’t have competition for places, then people are potentially resting on their laurels and being in the team every week, that can be a psychological thing where you don’t possibly work as hard.

“Things have kicked on a notch and it was a good, good session.”

Sadler – who helps out assistant Chris Doig and other staff – is an experienced figure in a now youthful-looking Salop squad, with many of Hurst’s winter acquisitions still learning the game.

The 31-year-old added: “As a defender there’s one thing that you know, speed kills, there’s always a threat when you have somebody going behind you or running past you.

“Perhaps we’ve not had too many players on the pitch offering that at different times this season and we’ve definitely got that now.

“There’s plenty of forward options now all bringing that athleticism and pace.

“I’m sure the manager highlighted that as needing something to bring in.”