Brian Caldwell: 'Buoyant' Meadow can push Shrewsbury Town

Chief executive Brian Caldwell hopes a ‘buoyant’ atmosphere helps push Shrewsbury Town support up in 2017.

Manager Paul Hurst boosted his Salop squad with eight new faces added during January, while eight players have departed – permanently or on loan – since the boss’s appointment in October. And Caldwell, who worked alongside Town’s chief is completing negotiations in January, hopes that the improvements can ignite the feeling around Greenhous Meadow on match days.

“The fans, like everyone else, can see the difference that Paul’s brought to the club,” said Town’s CEO. “Whether it’s working their socks off to get results, the changes that have came in to play to Paul’s liking and system, but it’s open to see how it’s turned around and everyone’s buoyant and positive at the moment. Hence the reason we did the ticket offer for Bury and the Wimbledon game to capitalise on it. We’ve lost one game at home and conceded one goal, long may that continue too.

“Hopefully we can get a bigger crowd with the 25 per cent off to get more people into Greenhous Meadow to see a totally different team to start of the season.

“With the magic figure of 6,000, which I still believe is achievable with a bit of success on the pitch – the crowds are spending money, happier at the games and we can reinvest that back in the team.”