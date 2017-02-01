Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler eager to face Scotland for Canada

Jayson Leutwiler is keen to earn more recognition from the Canadian set-up in a bid to progress his international career.

The 27-year-old earned his first taste of senior international limelight in November as he appeared as a half-time substitute for Canada in Seoul against South Korea.

It was a big moment for the Swiss-born shot-stopper, who had previously represented his country of birth at a number of youth levels.

But Salop’s No.1 qualifies for the North American nation through his mother and put in a solid display on debut, where he kept a second-half clean sheet despite the Canucks going down to South Korea.

Michael Findlay’s side face Scotland on March 22 and Leutwiler wants to use it as an opportunity to further establish himself.

He said: “They play Scotland in March in Edinburgh, it’s a friendly in the international break.

“I’m not sure if it’s definitely the first team from what I heard last time, it may be just under-23 players going there, but I can’t confirm that.

“It would be great, it definitely would be great.

“They try to involve a lot of players, let’s say 18 every time.

“I will take it for sure, definitely. I hope it will happen but am not sure of how they’re going to do it this time.”

Leutwiler, who has kept six clean sheets in seven Greenhous Meadow fixtures under Paul Hurst, is aware that stiff competition in the goalkeeping ranks at Shrewsbury is helping him progress.

The former Basel and Middlesbrough man made his 100th league appearance for Town last weekend against Oldham, and admits he can only recall fellow shot-stoppers Mark Halstead and Callum Burton at the club when he arrived in the summer of 2014.

Shaun Rowley, who recently caught the eye on loan at Chorley, makes up a handy quartet of keepers for Hurst to mull over.

“You really need to be on it every game,” said Leutwiler. “Of course we are not machines and we do make mistakes but it’s how you react afterwards. We have great goalkeepers and it’s pleasing to train with them every day too. I never had any doubts about what the other guys can do. Mark is a great goalkeeper, as well as Cal and Shaun. Cal played at Swindon last year and Shaun did well on loan so it’s good for me and very good for the club that they have keepers behind and young goalkeepers from Shrewsbury.”