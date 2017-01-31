Transfer deadline day: Shrewsbury Town complete Ryan Yates loan deal from Nottingham Forest

Shrewsbury Town have moved to complete their eighth signing of the January transfer window with the loan move for midfielder Ryan Yates.

The central midfielder, 19, arrives on loan from Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the season.

Yates spent time earlier in the season on loan at National League Barrow, where he earned plenty of plaudits.

It was little surprise Salop chief Paul Hurst moved to boost his central midfield options, after Scot Ian Black had his contract terminated by mutual consent earlier in the day.

DONE DEAL: @NFFC Midfielder Ryan Yates has joined Town on loan until the end of the season. More on this shortly #salop pic.twitter.com/Wgc45OKzdl — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) January 31, 2017

Yates was described as a 'gem' by Barrow owner Paul Casson last month, claiming that Championship outfit Forest had a 'gem' on their books.

The youngster has appeared 19 times in all competitions for Barrow, scoring two goals.

Yates joins Toto Nsiala, Alex Rodman, Freddie Ladapo, Tyler Roberts, Bryn Morris, Stephen Humphrys and Stefan Payne through the door in a busy winter window for Town, who welcome Bury in a crunch League One relegation clash on Saturday.

Paul Hurst spoke about Yates after the move was confirmed.

“The boy did extremely well for Barrow in his loan period and they went on a tremendous run”, Hurst said via ShrewsburyTown.com.

“He had a lot of positive feedback from his time there and I think when he went they suffered a little bit in the short term.

“He’s got a mature attitude and a winning mentality and I think for the group he will bring more of that despite him being a young lad.

“Everything that we’ve seen and heard of him works into what we have here and we know that it adds more competition to that midfield area where for me we were one light because you never know what’s going to happen with injuries and suspensions.

“He’s not just been brought in to be cover. If he comes in and fits in quickly and I think he’s as good as or better than we’ve got, then he will push forward into the team.

“I know he’s delighted to join us and looking forward to the challenge of forcing himself into a League One side now after his successful spell at Barrow.”