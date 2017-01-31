facebook icon twitter icon
Transfer deadline day: Ian Black leaves Shrewsbury Town as contract cancelled by mutual consent

Ian Black has left Shrewsbury Town after having his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

Black has left the club after being absent for the best part of a month, which the club cited as personal reasons.

The 31-year-old midfielder joined Salop in 2015, making a total of 59 appearances, scoring four goals.

His contract was due to expire in the summer.

Shrewsbury Town issued a short statement online confirming his release.

"We would like to thank Ian for his hard work and dedication during his time at the club and wish him well for the future." The statement read.

Black's departure means that Salop boss Paul Hurst could be tempted to make a late addition in central midfield.

 

