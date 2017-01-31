Shrewsbury Town ticket offer for next two home games

Shrewsbury Town are offering ticket price discounts for their next two home games as they seek fans’ support to help pull them clear of trouble in League One.

Salop’s home form has been nothing short of superb since Paul Hurst took the reins, conceding just one goal since October in a run that has brought them five wins, two draws and only one defeat from eight matches under the former Grimsby chief at Greenhous Meadow.

That has lifted them off the foot of the League One standings and out of the drop zone – and Town want to encourage the fans to maintain their backing with their ‘You’re the 12th Man’ campaign.

Matchday admission prices to Saturday’s visit of relegation rivals Bury and the clash with AFC Wimbledon on February 18 have both been slashed by a quarter.

Chief executive Brian Caldwell said: “We hope that the offer is well received and will encourage a decent take-up for the next two home matches.

“The support the team have had of late has been fantastic and has helped Paul and the players achieve the incredible turnaround in form especially at the Greenhous Meadow with only one defeat and one goal conceded since October.”

Vouchers are available from the ticket office or online at www.shrewsburytown.com, which are redeemable up until 1pm on the day of each game. Anyone who has already paid for their ticket can still get their 25 per cent discount by contacting the ticket office.