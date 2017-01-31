Paul Hurst Shrewsbury dealings may not be over just yet

Shrewsbury Town snapped up their fourth striker on loan as their busy January continued – and boss Paul Hurst may not be finished yet.

Hurst has completely remodelled his frontline in the transfer window, with Stefan Payne yesterday signing from Barnsley until the end of the season.

Other areas of the squad still need addressing as Town look to pull further clear from danger in League One and the ex-Grimsby chief hinted he may still get more business done before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

“We are still trying to do a bit more,” Hurst told shrewsweb. “Time is starting to be against us and everyone else, but we are certainly trying.

“I’m not going to put a number on it, but we are still trying to do some bits of business.”

Salop have been linked with Grimsby goalkeeper James McKeown, and any signings today would likely be permanent with the Greenhous Meadow outfit already possessing five loanees – the maximum amount allowed in a single matchday squad.

Payne joins West Brom’s Tyler Roberts, Crystal Palace’s Freddie Ladapo and Fulham’s Stephen Humphrys as the quartet of striking loans this January, while full-back Jack Grimmer was already on loan from the Cottagers.

“I think I said last week we had finished in the striking department and now we have brought in another striker, but he’s someone I’ve been interested in for a very long time,” said Hurst, reflecting on his decision to sign Payne. “I paid an interest in him when he went to Barnsley.

“He had an injury which sort of stopped his progress, but has come off the bench at times, and I think he could be a very good player for us.”

And Payne was eager to link up with Hurst once he knew how interested the Town boss was.

“I spoke to the gaffer and he said he’d been keen on me for quite a bit, so for a manager to be showing that much interest makes it a no-brainer,” said the 25-year-old striker. “If I can come here, play well, score goals and Shrewsbury move up the table, then it is a win-win.”