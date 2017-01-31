Five talking points from Shrewsbury Town's draw with Gillingham

Shrewsbury Town managed to battle for a point against Gillingham on the weekend, here are five talking points from the game.

Gritty Salop

Paul Hurst realised when he inherited Micky Mellon’s squad that morale was desperately low and things weren’t exactly as they should be behind the scenes.

Countless times before his appointment in October, Salop help out until the first goal, then wilted and threw the towel in.

Gillingham was another example of how the group – aided by new additions – have matured in spirit.

Conditions made for a tough afternoon but they dug in and got their just rewards, sealing what could be a crucial point.

Options

For the first time, Town’s boss could look behind him to the subs’ bench and see options all over the field.

He had club skipper Adam El-Abd, youngster Dom Smith and the returning Ryan McGivern all to call on at the back.

New loanee Bryn Morris was an option in the middle while fellow newcomer Stephen Humphrys and Louis Dodds were both brought on in attack to turn things in Shrewsbury’s favour.

The new-found strength in depth is encouraging and something that will play a big part in securing safety.

Humphrys is the part

He only featured for 20 minutes or so at Priestfield, but the Fulham hot-shot showed oodles of talent.

For 19-years-old he is a good size and stature, Hurst praised his physicality, Humphrys was not daunted by a first loan in men’s football as he came on and immediately won headers against a towering backline.

While he carved a couple of minor openings out for himself, the striker was unfortunate not to create the winner, as his fine skill and cross set up Dodds, who wastefully shot over.

Toto is learning

He’s been almost flawless since arriving – rescinded red card on debut at Swindon aside – but Toto Nsiala struggled somewhat in the blustery conditions at Gillingham.

His physicality cannot be questioned. Despite a ropey first half, he played a big part in clearing crosses late on.

He got caught under a high ball in swirling wind for the opener after letting Cody McDonald in for a previous chance.

He is still young at 24 and learning, but has already shown more than enough to succeed with Salop.

Final Piece

Hurst came away from Kent still keen to bolster his squad further ahead of the window slamming shut.

The Town chief has remained coy on his final targets, without revealing which area of the squad needs further strengthening.

Murmurs of a move for his former Grimsby No.1 James McKeown are likely to run on.

Now Ian Black's moved on then more cover in midfield could be necessary, while beyond Shaun Whalley and Alex Rodman, Salop are not blessed with huge numbers of wingers.