Shrewsbury transfer news: Stefan Payne seals loan deal from Barnsley

Shrewsbury Town have signed Barnsley striker Stefan Payne on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old - who only joined the Tykes from non-league Dover Athletic in the summer - has made nine appearances for the Championship outfit this campaign, all as a substitute.

Boss Paul Hurst has completely remodelled Town's frontline in the transfer window and Payne is the fourth attacking loanee through the door at Greenhous Meadow this month - following West Brom's Tyler Roberts, Crystal Palace man Freddie Ladapo and Fulham's Stephen Humphrys.

"I think I said last week we had finished in the striking department and now we have brought in another striker, but he's someone I've been interested in for a very long time," Hurst told shrewsweb. "Genuinely, he's got a bit of everything to his game - he's over six foot, he's a strong boy and is also very quick.

"He holds the ball up and has played in a wide positions. When he was at Dover he spent a lot of time playing wide left of a front three, which again with the players we have now got I have the options to do if I want to change to a three up top. Plus he scores goals.

"I paid an interest in him when he went to Barnsley. He had an injury which sort of stopped his progress, but has come off the bench at times, and I think he could be a very good player for us."

Payne added: "To be getting games in League One at a club like Shrewsbury, it was a very easy decision (to join).

"I spoke to the gaffer and he said he'd been keen on me for quite a bit, so for a manager to be showing that much interest makes it a no-brainer."