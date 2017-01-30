Paul Hurst: Shrewsbury Town players are ready to step up

Town chief Paul Hurst has warned his players there are no favourites in landing a first-team spot.

Hurst named an unchanged XI in the 1-1 draw at Gillingham, but was far from pleased with his side’s first-half display.

Shrewsbury improved after the break and earned a point, but with more transfer additions likely before tomorrow’s deadline Hurst has told players that nothing is guaranteed.

“I felt like probably for the first time we had a bench,” said Hurst.

“Jack Grimmer missed out with young Kaiman (Anderson) and for the balance that’s what I decided to go with. Nothing personal against Jack but we are almost at a point where it’s real competition.

“Like the front lads, Freddie’s (Ladapo) done great but it wasn’t his best day. He’s going to make sure he’s at his best else he won’t be in the starting line-up – and that goes for everybody, for the players to have that hunger.

“Players could get comfortable and think I have favourites, I haven’t. I want lads that are in the best form in the team.”

Hurst was pleased that despite falling behind, his players wrested back in the initiative in testing conditions.

The boss had, at times, questioned the attitude of the squad he inherited, but was again pleased with resolute character they showed to peg Gillingham back.

“For me as a player, you don’t want character to be questioned, ever,” the boss added. “Ability’s fine, it’s OK to have great ability but it’s the mentality and the mental toughness.

“It was never going to be prettiest of games, I thought that was obvious. You see the weather and sometimes it’s not always pretty, you have to bring other aspects and qualities and I though we did that.

“I’m pleased with the character shown. It was a test of character because we were a goal behind.”

Alex Rodman’s first goal for the club cancelled out Deji Oshilaja’s opener as Town made it four unbeaten, moving up to 19th in League One.

Hurst added: “A blustery, horrible day with a bobbly pitch. I want characters around, individually and collectively. It would’ve been an easy day to say ‘it’s not for us’, but we did roll our sleeves up in the second-half.”